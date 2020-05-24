phase-two,-“we-give-children-the-last-day-of-school”

«I would like to give students of the last classes of the individual cycles, the fifth grade, the third grade, the upper fifths, the opportunity to meet at school, if possible also in their classroom, to celebrate the last day of the school year 2019 – 2020 . In safety, in small groups. If you really cannot give the go-ahead for a meeting at school, then imagine a museum: the last educational visit in the year in which trips and exhibitions were skipped for the emergency.

Municipalities, represented by the ANCI, think like me. “

It is the Deputy Minister of Education Anna Ascani who makes a proposal that is dear to millions of students, teachers and parents. Interviewed by Repubblica he explained that “closed schools were an obligation, but also a great sadness”. For this reason it proposes to the Technical Scientific Committee to allow this operation with a symbolic value.

On Saturday 23 in May the school world took to the streets asking for the safe reopening in September. Everyone at school, no longer distance lessons. The deputy minister also agrees. “ The year must start in presence, in an almost exclusive way. Distance lessons can only be imagined for high school students. Under the 14 years the re-proposition of remote teaching would widen a cultural deficit that we have already registered from March to today “.

In the first two weeks of September there should be recovery activities for those who have accrued debts in the current year and then the beginning of the school year with the doubt of the chairs not yet assigned and the need for stabilization of teachers . It will undoubtedly need more if you have to think of classes in limited numbers compared to the past.

Space is the key variant of the school to come , the one that the Ministry of Education is trying to prepare for returning to class in September. The desks must be spaced and, since the classrooms cannot be enlarged by leaving one meter between one desk and the other, the classes will have to be halved. In order not to create gatherings, the hypothesis is to make staggered entrances and exits. The question is whether this will be enough to bring everyone back into Italian institutions.

For high schools, the solution proposed by Minister Azzolina is to resort to mixed teaching in case of need: face-to-face and distance lessons so as not to divide the classes and have to increase the number of teachers. The problem is being able to guarantee the connection with adequate quality for everyone. The greatest risk is that the distance leads to the loss of students already at risk.

This solution is not applicable according to the Bianchi commission which is studying the future of the school . Among the hypotheses proposed to reduce the duration of lessons: instead of 60, the high school lesson modules could become 45. If the class is divided into two groups, each would have 20 hours of lessons and the other 10 could be done with remote works. In this case the teachers would not exceed their hours limit.

The ceiling on the number of students per class has not been officially indicated and could vary by order of school , but it is easy to imagine that the figure is between 15 and 18 at most (already 20 is too high a number). For elementary school the number could be below 15: 10 – 12 pupils at most for the classes of the youngest as has already been done in France in the most disadvantaged areas of the country.

The municipalities will have to look for alternative spaces based on the requests of the different schools that will have to redo the schools. According to the calculations of the CISL, the number of one and a half classes for nursery and elementary schools should be increased and 80 thousand educators and 70 thousand masters. Only kindergarten children could go without mask , for the others it would be compulsory.

