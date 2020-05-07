photos-of-the-moon-of-flowers,-the-last-super-moon-of-2020

Luna dei Fiori is the name given by the Native American tribes to define the full moon of the month of May, which this year also coincides with the last super moon of the 2020

Native Americans, in particular the tribe of the Algonchini who inhabited the northeastern United States and survive today in the Canadian Indian reservations, call it Luna dei Fiori, for the abundance of buds and petals that crowd the landscapes in May. In other traditions it is the Milk Moon or the Corn Sowing Moon: it is the full Moon in May, closely linked to the cycle of nature and its rebirth.

That of 2020 was also the last super moon of the year : in the night between 6 and 7 May , our satellite reached 361. 184 km away from Earth, against an average of 384. 400 km. Once again, there are many suggestive photos that come from all over the world, collected in our gallery today to celebrate the occasion.