Science

Photos of the Moon of Flowers, the last super moon of 2020

nj May 7, 2020
photos-of-the-moon-of-flowers,-the-last-super-moon-of-2020

Luna dei Fiori is the name given by the Native American tribes to define the full moon of the month of May, which this year also coincides with the last super moon of the 2020

Native Americans, in particular the tribe of the Algonchini who inhabited the northeastern United States and survive today in the Canadian Indian reservations, call it Luna dei Fiori, for the abundance of buds and petals that crowd the landscapes in May. In other traditions it is the Milk Moon or the Corn Sowing Moon: it is the full Moon in May, closely linked to the cycle of nature and its rebirth.

That of 2020 was also the last super moon of the year : in the night between 6 and 7 May , our satellite reached 361. 184 km away from Earth, against an average of 384. 400 km. Once again, there are many suggestive photos that come from all over the world, collected in our gallery today to celebrate the occasion.

You may also be interested in

nj

Related Articles

January 31, 2020
5

Global Thermoplastic Geomembrane Market Insights 2019 – Sotrafa, Yaohua Geotextile, JUTA, AGRU, GSE Holding

May 6, 2020
1

Global Swivel Armchairs Market Research Report 2020 with COVID-19 Pandemic PESTEL Analysis, Growth Rate, New Trend Analysis Forecast to 2027

Sexually Transmitted Disease Diagnosis Market
April 6, 2020
9

Survey on Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market (impact of COVID-19) 2020-2026 Stryker, Arthrex, Zimmer Biomet, DePuy Synthes

a-step-forward-to-understand-why-matter-prevailed-over-antimatter
April 17, 2020
2

A step forward to understand why matter prevailed over antimatter

Close