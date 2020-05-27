photos-of-the-scourge-of-locusts-in-africa

In Kenya and Somalia, the drama of the invasion of the locusts which are devastating the crops on which the livelihood of 25 million of people

In Africa , together with the concern about the spread of the coronavirus, the problem of locusts : swarms of thousands and thousands of insects invade the eastern part of the continent in these hours, in particular Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia , ruining the collected and endangering the survival of 25 millions of people who depend on them.

To understand the extent of this year's phenomenon, it is necessary to go back to the end of 2018 : the heavy rains that hit the Arabian Peninsula in those months favored the reproduction of these insects in the desert between Saudi Arabia, Yemen and Oman . The flocks managed to spread to Yemen – already prostrated by the civil war – and then move on to Africa through the Gulf of Aden. At that point, when the first wave was running out, a second cyclone swept the southern coast of the Arabian Peninsula, triggering in the 2019 a new breeding season: instead of increasing 400 times – as usual – within a year the desert locusts have increased by 8 thousand times.

An alarm cry for the African situation, in recent days, has been launched again by both the FAO and the International Red Cross, while the World Bank has just approved an allocation of 500 million dollars to deal with the particularly intense phenomenon of the past few months.