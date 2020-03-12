Science

Photos of the second super moon of 2020

nj March 12, 2020
Subsequent to that of February and preceding the last two of April and May, last night's super Moon gave, once again, breathtaking views and panoramas

The night between 9 and 10 March yes the second phenomenon of super Luna of 2020 has occurred: the full Moon, at the perigee – or the point of minimum distance between the Earth and its satellite – it has shown itself in all its beauty, in particular in Asia and Northern America.

That of the super Moon, albeit of great charm, is a trend phenomenon in popular culture that has little scientific basis in itself: with the naked eye, for a common observer, in fact very little changes, and on the definition itself of the term astronomers and scientists disagree. However, it is undeniable that the phenomenon takes on a certain charm to the lens of the cameras, as you can see browsing our gallery, regardless of fashions.

