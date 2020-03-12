photos-of-the-second-super-moon-of-2020

Subsequent to that of February and preceding the last two of April and May, last night's super Moon gave, once again, breathtaking views and panoramas

The night between 9 and 10 March yes the second phenomenon of super Luna of 2020 has occurred: the full Moon, at the perigee – or the point of minimum distance between the Earth and its satellite – it has shown itself in all its beauty, in particular in Asia and Northern America.

That of the super Moon, albeit of great charm, is a trend phenomenon in popular culture that has little scientific basis in itself: with the naked eye, for a common observer, in fact very little changes, and on the definition itself of the term astronomers and scientists disagree. However, it is undeniable that the phenomenon takes on a certain charm to the lens of the cameras, as you can see browsing our gallery, regardless of fashions.