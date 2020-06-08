pic-nic,-5-tasty-and-comfortable-recipes

Summer at the gates, and a slightly open door to access meadows, countryside, parks. Here in the editorial office we were looking forward to being able to offer you tasty and comfortable recipes for a nice picnic with the family. Or with friends, or with us, or with whoever you want.

The menu, in that beautiful woven wicker basket lying on that colorful tablecloth with a relaxing geometry, provides a very substantial first course: the rice timbale with tomato , and a stringy heart of scamorza cheese. On the surface it is crunchy thanks to the breadcrumbs, and on the top it has an expanse of sliced ​​courgettes.

Each slice, whether hot or even at room temperature, is a unique satisfaction. If you want to be more Spartan, then rely on the rolled piadine like a burrito, stuffed with avocado, ham, salad, yellow and red cherry tomatoes. In short, fresh to the eye and on the palate, practical to bite and customize as you wish for those who will keep you company: salmon, cheeses, grilled vegetables. The meatballs as finger food are also very practical: don't worry, these are classic meatballs , fried and tender, with mince, breadcrumbs and grated cheese.

Always supported, we, that in the fridge you should always have a supply of puff pastry ready, because it allows you to work miracles in the simplest possible way: let's talk about the stuffed spiral that we propose today, enchanting to look at and amazing tasting. We have chosen ricotta, dried tomatoes and mortadella, but you can vary as you like. Finally, the irresistible rolls of eggplant and hummus : substantial and satisfying morsels that smell and they know about the Mediterranean.

