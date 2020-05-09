pierfrancesco-favino-wins-the-david-di-donatello-(from-home),-and-anna-ferzetti-runs-to-kiss-him

That they were connected from two different rooms or from the same computer, as if it were a relay race. Who knows. First it was up to Anna Ferzetti to connect with Carlo Conti, for the strangest edition and unedited of the David di Donatello, the first in the coronavirus era. With the nominated streaming from home, and the conductor alone in the studio, surrounded only by the statuettes.

The actress was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Tomorrow is another day (the prize then went to Valeria Golino). The husband, however, was among the nominees for Best Leading Actor for The Traitor. And Pierfrancesco Favino – from the living room of the house – won his first David . Very excited, like his wife who could not resist and ran to kiss him, entering the same shot for the first time. On the other hand, it is easier to be even more spontaneous away from the stage.

Theirs is a beautiful love story: long chats via Skype, two daughters (Greta, 12 years and Lea, 6), the art of making people laugh. They have been together for 16 years. They met at a party. He, “Woodpecker”, stepped on her foot. From there they started chatting. They never stopped. The recipe that works for them is: seeing each other enough, keeping the right distances. «See you a little, and every time it is a joy to meet again. If you are a little separated, the couple gets stronger. We lived in two houses until a few months after the birth of Greta, our eldest daughter. There were two apartments in the same building. It took us a while to move on to coexistence, to align the paths. Pierfrancesco is 13 years older than me, he comes from a traditional family, “said the actress, daughter of the great Gabriel.

The qualities of Favino that he most appreciates: sense of humor. But also much more: «Why do I love him? Because he is patient, loving, sweet, sensitive, beautiful and melancholic “. And apparently nothing has changed after two months of quarantine in the same house. The couple is strengthened, if you are lucky, even when you are together.

