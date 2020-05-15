piero-chiambretti-after-the-coronavirus:-the-letter-to-say-thank-you-to-doctors-and-nurses

He was rushed to hospital on 16 March, at the hospital Mauriziano of Turin, for three outbreaks of pneumonia caused by Covid – 19 . Piero Chiambretti wanted to remember those tragic days – in which he also lost his mother, admitted to the same ward – to thank those who assisted him with singular attention and care. Real “angels”, as he defined them in the open letter he wrote to Repubblica.

«The emergency room, its noises, the confusion of doctors and patients, the stretchers, the masks, sensations of something that I had seen on television, but that were something else live: more defined, more realistic and tangible, which removed the annoying noise of the words of the TV, so empty and distant.

Switching from being interested in the development of the virus, to being affected, changes the perspective in a clear way “, he wrote.

«The Covid department was set up in the same emergency room of which I would soon have known almost everything. The initial loss of everyone was uncertainty. The eyes of those who arrived every hour, as in a military field hospital, were wide open, terrified, looking for some comforting signal. And immediately that signal came from a group of nurses and doctors who, harnessed to the point of not recognizing and exchanging them, became participants in our drama . “

They deserve the special thanks of Chiambretti, continue to Repubblica : «The thing that immediately struck me about these angels was the age: all very young with an energy that they transmitted every time you called them, always smiling and reassuring , even where the health conditions were not good. They had no recipes for a speedy recovery, they had no magic pill that makes everyone go home, but their efficiency mixed with great humanity were a much stronger medicine than the experimental medicines they administered. Always present, day and night, always dressed from head to toe with protective masks that left evident marks on the face “.

And again: «The medical staff had a shared characteristic: the passion for their work . It was perceived by the details. A glance, a caress, a handshake when morale went down like values ​​on the monitor. Over the days these examples of a wonderful Italy have become familiar: we called each other by name and the feeling I felt clearly was that they often replaced family members that many would never see again. I remember them all with affection for how they followed us, so much so that many of them we heard them again after being discharged “.

The morning after Mum's death, Chiambretti began to feel better, and was discharged after a week and two negative tampons. “It was a Monday afternoon, when unprepared to leave the hospital, I returned home in a taxi in my pajamas, considering that I was urgently taken away fifteen days earlier with sirens explained, I didn't even have a bag.” But what he remembers of that day is above all « the satisfaction in the eyes of nurses and doctors in giving me a medical record from the happy end almost as if one of them had healed. Today that I am at home and I read that 160 among doctors, nurses and health personnel, they lost their lives to save those others who in many cases did not even know, my heart squeezes and I think how our country has in these people examples from which to learn a lot . “

