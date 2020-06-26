pietro-turano-of-skam-italia:-“pride-is-contagious”

Is it true that TV series play an important role in understanding and accepting one's sexuality? How and when is it right to come out with your parents? Pietro Turano is an actor (whom you will surely know for the part of Filippo Sava in SKAM Italia ) and an activist LGBTQ + (vice-president of the arcigay of Rome and activist of the Gay Center ). In addition to telling us his story and explaining why the Pride is so important, during this chat via Zoom gave us the most important lesson of all: «It is thanks to a process of awareness and pride that we manage to break all those taboos and all those difficulties that we experience even without realizing it. It's contagious, pride is contagious “

