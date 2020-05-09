pimples-without-shame:-from-emma-marrone-to-bella-thorne,-so-you-show-yourself-without-tricks

A great paradox regulates the interaction between VIPs and fans. Those who have found fame are asked to restore a normalizing self-image, so that we can (re) discover all humans. But then, in front of a photo without filters, of those that could belong to anyone, we are surprised. The jaw falls and barbaric comments appear in the appropriate section. The last one received it Emma Marrone . «Love to pimples in the face», a user has compulsively online. So, regardless of the “H” and regardless of the singer.

That, instead of embarking on a virtual lecture, she limited herself to scolding the villain with a small (as necessary) grammar lesson. «You have, not” ai “. Come on, “said Emma, ​​the last of the stars to have shown her skin for what it is, a canvas on which hormones, stress, pollution and time leave signs of their passage.

To admit to having problems – of those common to many – with pimples and imperfections, often masked under professional make-up, several well-known personalities have been over time. Kendall Jenner, on several occasions, has shown his “imperfect” skin, also opening up to the feelings that this has given her. A first embarrassment, an acceptance of one's body, and finally a manifest pride. The same one who, online, showed Bella Thorne .

Benji Mascolo's girlfriend, in the quarantine days, dedicated a short Instagram post to his face. “I'm so proud of my skin and how far we've come together,” she wrote, publishing several photos of her “before and after.” Because, as (also) Justin Bieber and Victoria Beckham teach, there is (and must not be) shame in being as it is.

