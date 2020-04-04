pink-and-3-year-old-son-jameson-test-positive:-“this-disease-affects-everyone,-young-and-old,-rich-and-poor”

Friday evening, at the end of two weeks of great concern for her and her family, Pink wanted to tell her story in a post on Instagram : 15 days ago she and her 3-year-old son Jameson showing symptoms of Covid – 19, have taken the test and have tested positive . They stayed at home, monitored by the doctor with the whole family, and only on Friday, on the control test, did they know they had eradicated the infection.

The singer does not want to tell only her story: she wants her privilege in having been able to take the test (her doctor had access to this possibility) does not remain that and become a right for everyone . In fact, he writes: “The failure of our government not to make the tests more widely accessible is an absolute parody and a failure” and adds a warning that is valid for everyone. « This disease is serious and real »Writes the singer,« people must know that the disease affects young and old, healthy and sick, rich and poor, and we must make the tests free and widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities “.

View this post on Instagram Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID – 19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative. It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities. In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $ 500, 00 0 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore , who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $ 500, 00 0 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor's Emergency COVID – 19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.❤️ A post shared by P! NK (@pink) on Apr 3, 2020 at 6: 27 pm PDT

To support her initiative the singer has also announced that she will donate 500 thousand dollars to the Fund emergency at the Temple University hospital in Philadelphia and will do so in honor of the mother, Judy Moore , who worked in the hospital's cardiology department for 18 years. Others 500 thousand dollars will donate them to the fund instead COVID crisis – 19 of the Mayor of the City of Los Angeles.

An important commitment for Pink for her community, which closes her message thanking all American healthcare professionals and all over the world engaged in the emergency with a hard job. « You are our heroes! » , add and ask everyone to respect the rules and #stareacasa.