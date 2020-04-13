pink,-the-color-of-positivity-to-wear-at-home

Pink is always a guarantee and even more in this quarantine. The nuance that comes from the fusion of white and pink is not only hyper feminine. It is primarily associated with kindness, hope and joy. Edith Piaf also sang it in his romantic ballad La vie en rose which must always be a little optimistic. And the director Maggie Prescott of Quality magazine also said it in the film Cinderella in Paris , to “think pink”. So think pink and in your lockdown routine, wear less black and prefer pink, in all its nuances.

Barbie also did it, wearing a universal pink veil on her lips chosen for her, and for all women, by the MAC Cosmetics team.

We at Michele Magnani, global senior artist MAC Cosmetic s, we asked instead the best way to bring a touch of pink, even at home, to drive away solitude, calm and soften our days.

Pink is the color of the moment. In which of its many shades exactly?

«Pink was the most used color on the catwalk and I recommend it to renew and refresh the make-up. Specifically in the shades of powder, powder and petal up to the most energetic, such as shocking “.

The first gesture to do in the morning?

«Add a touch of pink to your make-up, even to those who prefer no-make-up. Whether it's a touch of blush on the cheekbones or a veil of color on the lips, pink will make the look delicate and romantic, even if you are at home “.

Who is it good for?

«In reality pink lends itself to everyone. It is that final touch to the usual make-up, capable of making it warmer and softer. For blondes I recommend hot pinks, with a hint of red inside. For the brunette, on the other hand, yes to the lighter pinks, to be combined with a smokey eyes or an eyeliner. On the reds, the petal or brighter shades lend themselves well. The effect is also nice for those with pink hair. In this case, I suggest to border the eyes with a darker color and to shade it with a shade in nuance with the hair “.

Although most women do not wear makeup at home, what can be the tips to improve the incarnate, make your face more beautiful and radiant?

«Always take care of your skin through the skincare routine. I also recommend never forgetting a veil of light foundation and delicate light points in strategic areas, such as the cheekbone, the bridge of the nose, the inner corner of the eye and the cupid's bow. The light points illuminate, sweeten and embellish the face. To complete the look, yes with a touch of pink blush, a light eye make-up and naked lips, creamy or glossed “.

# PandemicBangs, this is the name of the fringe in the time of the coronavirus

# iorestoacasa: tips for hair removal (avoiding too much damage)