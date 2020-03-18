pippa-middleton-got-tired-of-being-famous

In college days they called them Wisteria Sisters . Wisteria sisters . Because even then Kate and Pippa Middleton – born in the countryside, daughters of two former British Airways employees – they were considered non-stop social climbers . Kate, 38 years, could not go higher: when William will ascend the throne will become queen of England . But even Pippa, 36, did everything to become famous. From the day of Kate's royal wedding, when her side B wrapped in a tight white dress was more talked about than the bride's dress , it never stopped. He wrote cookbooks , he held columns in the fashion newspapers, participated in various marathons for charity.

Then, in May 2017, he married one of the wealthiest men in the United Kingdom: James Matthews , successful banker, son of a dynasty of 5-star hoteliers (in the Caribbean and around the world) who will one day inherit a fortune of approximately two billion pounds. It was the wedding of the year. The guests – very selected – were 130, and the cost of the event reached 250 thousand pounds (10 times that of a normal British “yes”).

The following year Pippa and her husband welcomed their first child, baptized – just like a royal baby – with three names: Arthur Michael William . The rise of the ex-country girl to stardom, which began thanks to the royal wedding of William and Kate, had reached its climax.



Twelve years of spotlight always on, however, can tire. And in fact the youngest of the Wisteria Sisters of fame could not stand it anymore . According to the British press it would be so tired of being observed on the street, scrutinized in shops, and swabbed everywhere by paparazzi , which a few nights ago would have called a taxi using a false name . Instead of introducing himself as Pippa Middleton, he would have said his name Lucy Middleton . And she would have been waiting for the taxi, in the dark, hidden in a door . “But I have no doubts: Pippa was the one who got into my car,” the taxi driver assured the Daily Mail . Apparently Kate's little sister, after arriving where she wanted to go, understood how important privacy is. But the spotlights that he wanted to turn on with such stubbornness will not go out easily.

