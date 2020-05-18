podcast:-“call-the-coach”,-a-playlist-for-self-esteem

The songs we like talk about us . Not only of our tastes, but of our way of seeing life, the rhythm of our emotions and how they perceive us . This is because music communicates directly with our subconscious. In fact, there are numerous studies on the positive conditioning that music has on our lives, so much so that its effect is comparable to that produced by drugs in the activation of the “ reward circuit “, the brain system that leads us to seek rewarding experiences.

Listening to our favorite songs would be related to the release of dopamine , the pleasure hormone, the same released during sex or when we eat something we like or if we are under the influence of drugs. In this regard, there are studies on musical doping and on how listening to certain rhythms during athletic performances can alter the performance (for the better).

But the muscia can also be a therapeutic tool.

In the second episode of the podcast Call the Coach! , we had as a guest the Dr. Romeo Lippi, better known as the Rock Psychologist (lopsicologodelrock.it) . In his studio, in fact, in addition to the classic sofa, there is also a speaker always connected to Spotify and a guitar , in quality of therapeutic tools. With him we talked about the correlation between self-esteem and playlist and how music can be an effective support for self-perception. Because in addition to the tools of classical psychotherapy, Dr. Lippi “prescribes” playlists.

For us he created a super playlist of themed tracks from the second episode of Call the Coach !, We can be Heroes: A playlist for self-esteem .

The first suggested piece? We will Rock you from Queen.



In a recent interview with Vanity Fair , we asked Dr. Lippi how a psychotherapy session takes place in your office. Here's what he told us.

«More than a classic psychotherapy, I offer my patients an emotional training based on the positive messages conveyed by the songs. At the first meeting, I ask the patient for a musical identity card, or the ten pieces of life, from which I already understand many things. For example: an alternative rock selection with Radiohead, Muse and Smiths suggests an introspective person who questions the paradoxical aspects of life, very different from one with passages from Psalm or Fabri Fibra . Then, to begin with, I recommend listening to the album Prisoner 709 of Caparezza , to make it clear that paranoia has it all. What changes in this therapeutic approach is the focus: I do not start from the problem, but from the individual potential, inspired by the positive psychology that focuses on the enhancement of resources. And from this point of view Jovanotti is the ideal songwriter to listen to, because in his songs there is always a message of gratitude and beauty “, says Lippi.

Personal growth is, however, a matter of training, even at home with the musical mindfulness : «I recommend my patients to choose a song with a not too strong emotional content and to listen to it in a loop. The exercise is to focus on one tool. This helps to stay in the present and to clear the mind. In addition, I suggest that you fill out a diary every evening with the most representative song of the day's experiences ». Over time, people “evolve” together with their musical identity card. “I have seen more songwriter songs live together like those of the Afterhours, Baustelle and Subsonica , groups that explore the dark ravines of the mind, and new entry of reggaeton , decidedly more carefree. And that's okay. The playlist is like life: there must be room for everything “.

Reading tips:

The silence between the notes by Luca Vicini (and Ultra), aka Vico, the bassist of Subsonica. In the book, Vico investigates the link between meditation and music and the links that unite both. languages. Without silence there would be no music, because even pauses are silent notes.