podcast-call-the-coach:-what-a-mess,-bridget-jones!-inner-dialogue

We ourselves are the people we talk to most. We have a more or less conscious conversation between us and us that lasts a lifetime . The British call it self talk , in Italian we speak of inner dialogue . To simplify (a lot) the concept, the inner dialogue is that voice that comments, urges or criticizes our actions and our way of life. And it does it all the time. This continuous exchange significantly conditions the quality of our behavior and therefore of our life.

Are we loving, self-indulgent, positive when we turn to ourselves? Or are we hypercritical, pessimistic and self-deprecating? The first step to understand it is to pay attention to it. In situations of embarrassment you tend to make life easier or make things worse ( Oh my God, everyone is looking at me! I'll never make it. Did I go wrong this time too )? The inner dialogue goes with automatic guidance, because the script is more or less always the same. But why not change the canvas by trying to replace the demotivating messages and the apologies with new jokes , more encouraging and possibilistic about our abilities. The inner dialogue is related to the self-fulfilling prophecy in which prediction affects the occurrence of a specific event. In short, a negative thought can jeopardize the achievement of the goal.

In the third episode of the podcast Call the Coach! we talked about inner and potential dialogue with dr. Gennaro Romagnoli, psychologist, psychotherapist and author of the Psinel podcast, the psychology and personal growth podcast schedule. With dr. Romagnoli we talked about the quality of the exchange between oneself and about how it is possible to find a formula to encourage oneself to do better.

