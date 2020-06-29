Polyurethane Foam Market | Trends, Share, Growth Rate, Opportunities And Market Forecast 2019-2026 | The Dow Chemical Company, Saint-Gobain, BASF SE, INOAC Corporation, Eurofoam Group

To win the competition in the global market place, going for this Europe Polyurethane Foam Market research report is necessary. In this market report, complicated market insights are converted into simpler version with the help of established tools and techniques to provide it to the end users. Insights covered here enable the buyer of the report to achieve a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the business strategies accordingly to thrive in the market. This Europe Polyurethane Foam Market report covers explanation about the detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. Being a third-party report, this report is more unbiased and hence provides a better picture of what is really happening in the market.

Polyurethanes were invented by Professor Dr. Otto Bayer in 1930s. PU foams were first used at the time of World War II when there was a need of replacing rubber materials with PU foams. By the coming of 1950s, PU foams were started to be used in adhesives and elastomers. Today, PU foams can be found in almost everything we touch like desks, chairs, cars, clothes, footwear, appliances, beds as well as the insulation in walls of buildings. PU foams are highly versatile and cost efficient and the durability of the products made out of polyurethane foams is very high that is why these products can last for long. Polyurethane foams are type of polymers which are made by reacting diisocyanates with polyols. Polyurethane foams are generally abbreviated as PU foam or PUR foams. PU foams are used for providing insulation and protect the material against external sources that lead to corrosion. The type of agent or catalyst used with isocyanates in the production of polyurethane foam depends on the application for what PU foam is being produced. There are three types of polyurethane foams available: Flexible Foams, Rigid Foams and Spray Foams.

Increasing pursuit of a higher level of sleep comfort offered by polyurethane foam is driving the market. PU foams can take any form to provide comfort and support and due to this property, they are widely used in the making of mattresses and furniture. Polyurethane foam creates a more comfortable sleep surface as the coring and contouring foam techniques are used in the manufacturing of PUR foams. According to Dan Schecter, vice president of sales and marketing at Carpenter Co., various advancements in the chemistry are giving rise to new foams of polyurethane that will get self-adjusted to individual body and will provide a high degree of comfort. Europe polyurethane foam market is projected to register a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Competitive Analysis: Europe Polyurethane Foam Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are The Dow Chemical Company, Saint-Gobain, BASF SE, INOAC Corporation, Eurofoam Group, Foampartner Group, Huntsman Corporation, Inoac Corporation, Rogers Corporation, UFP Technologies, Inc., Nitto Denko Corporation, Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd., Henkel Polybit and others.

In September 2018, Dow Polyurethanes division of The Dow Chemical Company announced first TRAFFIDECK GO Center in Germany. This centre is set up for addressing needs for transportation flooring that is durable and protected.

Segmentation: Europe Polyurethane Foam Market

Europe polyurethane foam market is segmented into three notable segments which are type, end-user and density composition.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into flexible foam, rigid foam and spray foam

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into bedding & furniture, building & construction, electronics, automotive, footwear, packaging, others.

On the basis of density composition, the market is segmented into low-density polyurethane foam, medium-density polyurethane foam and high-density polyurethane foam In December 2018, Recticel announced the agreement to acquire Proseat. The company made a new joint venture with Sekisui which allowed Proseat to build on leading position as Europe’s largest independent automotive moulded seat foam manufacturer.



