portugal:-citizenship-and-access-to-public-services-for-all-migrants

To allow all citizens to face the coronavirus emergency in the most effective way, the Portuguese government is granting citizenship to all migrants and asylum seekers. In this way, they will be treated as permanent residents at least until the first July and will have access to all public services during the epidemic .

As confirmed El Paìs , thanks to this initiative migrants will be able to seek employment and access to all public services such as healthcare , the rent of a house or the Bank account. To obtain permission, it will be sufficient to prove that you have already made the request.

The total number of infections in Portugal rose to 5 on Sunday. 962 , with 119 dead, including a boy of 14 years with health problems. Police intensified surveillance measures to impose social distancing, with the use of drones in Porto and Lisbon. In the capital, the army is distributing food to the homeless.

In praising the decision, Richard Danziger, regional director of the IOM, the International Organization for Migration, said : “People should not be deprived of their rights to health and public service just because their asylum application has not yet been processed.” The Minister of the Interior, Eduardo Cabrita, declared that « is It is important to guarantee the rights of the most fragile , as in the case of immigrants “. And again: « It is the duty of a solidarity society, in times of crisis, to ensure that immigrant citizens have access to health and social security».

READ ALSO

# will go all right, rainbows against the fear of coronavirus

READ ALSO

Coronavirus, why does it take so much to stay home?

READ ALSO

Coronavirus, if Queen Elizabeth also says: #IoRestoACasa