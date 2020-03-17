Potash Market to See Strong Investment Opportunity | Passport Potash, OAO Uralkali, IC Potash Corp, Agrium

Report on Potash Market Industry

The report involves insightful data on the main sectors of the Potash Market. The report has segmented market, by its types and applications. Each segment has analyzed completely on the basis of its production, consumption as well as revenue. Further, it is classified on the basis of geographical areas which include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

The study on the Potash market provides complete report on changing market trends for this market. It offers market size and share of each separate segment in the market. Many companies are involved in this market. Top players are completely profiled in this report.

The Topmost Companies are as follows Passport Potash, OAO Uralkali, IC Potash Corp, Agrium, Intrepid Potash, ICL, JSC BELARUSKALI, Nutrien, The Mosaic Company, Vale, PotashCorp, Qinghai Salt Lake, and Belaruskali among others.

Market Dynamics

The global potash market size is expected to be valued at US$ 19 million, exhibiting a CAGR of over 4.5% over the forecast period (2019-2027). Increasing demand for fertilizers is one of the major factors driving growth of the global potash market. The demand for food is increasing globally due to increasing population and rapid urbanization. Therefore, for agricultural activities, farmers use potash-based fertilizers for healthy growth of plants. This results in increasing demand for potash, thereby driving the potash market growth. Moreover, increasing shrinking of arable land is resulting in rising demand for agricultural fertilizers to enhance the productivity and yield per hectare. This will create growth opportunities for the potash market.

Moreover, potash find applications in animal feed-stocks and industrial processes. It is used as animal feed for animal growth and milk production. Also, manufacturing of ceramics, soaps, and glass uses potash.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market.

Important changes in market dynamics.

Market segmentation up to the second or third level.

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume.

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments.

Market shares and strategies of key players.

Emerging niche segments and regional markets.

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market.

