Powder Coatings Market – Broad And General Facts About Trends, Cagr And Major Industrial Players | 2018-2025 | Akzo nobel N.V., Kansai Paint Co.,LTD, Asian Paints, Jotun and Evonik Industries AG

Powder Coatings Market is forecast to grow at healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025 with factors such as high investment cost and complexity associated with obtaining thin films are hampering the market growth. Powder coatings market has shown a significant adoption rate and preferences from the Asia-Pacific region. Growth in automotive & electronics industry and growing demand for consumer goods is expected to enhance market growth in the region.

North America Powder Coating Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. Increasing technological advancements, growth of stringent environment regulations and rising applications across end-user industries are driving the market. On the other hand, difficult to obtain thin film and high startup cost as well as high energy consumption is hampering the growth of market.

Key Drivers: North America Powder Coatings Market

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market increasing technological advancements, growth of stringent environment regulations and rising applications across end-user industries are driving the market driving the market.

Key Points: North America Powder Coatings Market

Akzo nobel N.V is going to dominate the powder coating market following with Kansai Paint Co.,LTD, Asian Paints, Jotun and Evonik Industries AG among others.

The thermoset segment is dominating the North America powder coating market.

Thermoplastic segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.6% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Powder Coatings Market Developments

AZZ Inc announced the acquisition of Preferred Industries, Ltd in September 2019 which will help the company to enhance their powder coating portfolio. This acquisition will help the company to enhance their reach and would offer better services to their customers worldwide.

Market Segmentation: North America Powder Coatings Market

The North America powder coating market is segmented based on resin type into two notable segments; thermoset and thermoplastic. Thermoset are sub segmented into Epoxy Polyester hybrid, epoxy, polyester, acrylic, polyurethane, and others. Thermoplastic is sub-segmented into polyvinyl chloride, nylon, polyvinyl fluoride (PVF) and polyolefin.

The North America powder coating market is segmented on the bases of substrate. Substrate is sub segmented on the basis of Metallic and Non-metallic.

The North America powder coating market is segmented on the bases of coating method. Coating method is sub segmented on the basis of electrostatic spray coating, fluidized bed coating, electrostatic fluidized bed process and flame spraying.

The North America powder coating market is segmented on the bases of end user. end user is sub segmented on the basis of appliances, automotive, general industrial, architectural, furniture and others.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 3 geographical countries U.S. Canada Mexico



