Powder Coatings Market – Comprehensive Industry Report Offers Forecast And Analysis On 2018-2025 | Kansai Paint Co., LTD, Asian Paints, Jotun And Evonik Industries AG

Increasing technological advancements, growth of stringent environment regulations and rising applications across end-user industries are driving the market. On the other hand, difficult to obtain thin film and high startup cost as well as high energy consumption is hampering the growth of market. Europe Powder Coating Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Points: Europe Powder Coatings Market

Akzo nobel N.V is going to dominate the powder coating market following with Kansai Paint Co., LTD, Asian Paints, Jotun and Evonik Industries AG among others.

The thermoset segment is dominating the Europe powder coating market.

Thermoplastic segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Market Segmentation: Europe Powder Coatings Market

The Europe powder coating market is segmented based on resin type into two notable segments; thermoset and thermoplastic. Thermoset are sub segmented into Epoxy Polyester hybrid, epoxy, polyester, acrylic, polyurethane, and others. Thermoplastic is sub-segmented into polyvinyl chloride, nylon, polyvinyl fluoride (PVF) and polyolefin.

The Europe powder coating market is segmented on the bases of substrate. Substrate is sub segmented on the basis of Metallic and Non-metallic.

The Europe powder coating market is segmented on the bases of coating method. Coating method is sub segmented on the basis of electrostatic spray coating, fluidized bed coating, electrostatic fluidized bed process and flame spraying.

The Europe powder coating market is segmented on the bases of end user. end user is sub segmented on the basis of appliances, automotive, general industrial, architectural, furniture and others.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 11 geographical countries Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Switzerland Netherlands Turkey Belgium Russia Rest of Europe.



Research Methodology: Global Powder Coatings Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecast using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global Vs Regional Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

