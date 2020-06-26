Powder Coatings Market To Witness Steady Growth During The Forecast Period 2018-2025

For success of business at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality Asia-Pacific Powder Coatings Market research report is a definitive solution. The report considers significant product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers and research in the Powder Coatings industry by the key players. This global market report is an important document for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player. By employing objective analysis, covered in this Asia-Pacific Powder Coatings Market analysis report, to make decisions, it becomes easy to develop better business strategies, improve professional reputation in the field and help build trust of other individuals.

According to Data Bridge Market Research the powder coatings market in developing regions is witnessing a growth in terms of its adoption rate, due to growing demand from the automotive industry, increasing application in shipbuilding and pipeline industries, rising focus on VOC emissions reduction and technological advancement. Powder coatings market has shown a significant adoption rate and preferences from the Asia-Pacific region. Growth in automotive & electronics industry and growing demand for consumer goods is expected to enhance market growth in the region. Increasing technological advancements, growth of stringent environment regulations and rising applications across end-user industries are driving the market. On the other hand, difficult to obtain thin film and high startup cost as well as high energy consumption is hampering the growth of market.

Asia Pacific Powder Coating Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Drivers: Asia-Pacific Powder Coatings Market

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market increasing technological advancements, growth of stringent environment regulations and rising applications across end-user industries are driving the market driving the market.

Market Segmentation: Asia-Pacific Powder Coatings Market

The Asia-Pacific powder coating market is segmented based on resin type into two notable segments; thermoset and thermoplastic. Thermoset are sub segmented into Epoxy Polyester hybrid, epoxy, polyester, acrylic, polyurethane, and others. Thermoplastic is sub-segmented into polyvinyl chloride, nylon, polyvinyl fluoride (PVF) and polyolefin.

The Asia-Pacific powder coating market is segmented on the bases of substrate. Substrate is sub segmented on the basis of Metallic and Non-metallic.

The Asia-Pacific powder coating market is segmented on the bases of coating method. Coating method is sub segmented on the basis of electrostatic spray coating, fluidized bed coating, electrostatic fluidized bed process and flame spraying.

The Asia-Pacific powder coating market is segmented on the bases of end user. End user is sub segmented on the basis of appliances, automotive, general industrial, architectural, furniture and others.

Key Points: Asia-Pacific Powder Coatings Market

Akzo nobel N.V is going to dominate the powder coating market following with Kansai Paint Co.,LTD, Asian Paints, Jotun and Evonik Industries AG among others.

The thermoset segment is dominating the Asia-Pacific powder coating market.

Thermoplastic segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.0% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

