powercoders,-that's-how-integration-is-planned

«I don't remember ever meeting in my life the dignity that I saw in these boys». There is a little emotion in the voice of Matteo Antony Mistretta when he pronounces these words. It refers to the students of Powercoders Italia that is the first Italian computer programming course intended for students with the status of refugees, whose educational activities he coordinates.

There is a lot of talk about migration, but few know what exactly a refugee is . We have vague ideas, yes, often modeled by films or the media.

But a refugee is nothing more than a person who flees from a country where his life is in danger for several reasons and who finds protection, precisely refuge, in another thanks to the mediation of the United Nations .

Too bad that in the new country it is not always all roses and flowers. It would be fantastic to think that being an immigrant does not have social consequences, but unfortunately this is not the case. « Powercoders arises from the need to solve two problems. The first is that refugees in Italy increase every year (189.000 only in 2018 ); many of them bring with them an important background of studies, are motivated and ready to start a new life in a new country, but for various various reasons they find themselves not being integrated and carrying out tasks that do not respect their studies »explains Francesco Ecclesie , head of the project Powercoders Italia .

And so it happens that among these guys there is, for example, a mining engineer. “Their educational qualifications are not recognized in our country,” continues Mistretta. “This boy is remaking the university in Italy . All of them had to take the middle school exam and one of Italian to be able to access the bootcamp. ”

This is just a bootcamp because the selected kids take part in a super intensive computer programming course. Eight hours a day for five days a week divided between frontal lessons mornings and exercises afternoons. And the choice of the place where the project is developed is not accidental: Toolbox is one of the centers dedicated to innovation in the world of work in Turin and the ferment of its activities can facilitate the integration process.

These guys, many of whom still have an insecure Italian, not only learn how to program, but also receive soft skills , which range from relational to workshops on how to deal with stress or write a curriculum.

The project has the potential to become sustainable from an economic point of view . «Q when these children find a job, if they wish, they can donate a minimum part of their salary to the program. In this way, Powercoders could manage to sustain itself over time »explains Virginia Antonini who heads the sustainability sector of Reale Group, one of the supporters of the project together with companies such as Compagnia di San Paolo, the Italian Accenture Foundation and Lenovo.

One wonders why exactly computer programming . The answer is trivially in the job market. «I n Europe in 2018 there were about 106 thousand open positions for programmers; of these, about 30% remained uncovered for a long time “.

Powercoders Italia proposes in our country a project already active in Switzerland for several years. The idea seems to work if you look at the numbers: of the 130 students trained so far in Switzerland on 97% found an internship after the course and 60% a stable job .

Ebtehal is one of the two students who takes part in the Italian Powercoders. She is 29 years old and had to flee Libya for the role that her father played in the entourage of Gaddafi. After the fall of the Libyan politician, his life must not have been simple, but his deep dark eyes give off a contagious vital energy. It tears you a smile regardless, Ebtehal. With incredible simplicity he recognizes that “international protection makes you feel safe in certain circumstances”.

When he has to describe with an adjective the program chooses promising , which in English – speaking language perfectly – just means promising . You can say it with certainty because you have checked the results of Swiss experiences and you know that somehow this project can guarantee a job opportunity. And he concludes: « education is the best integration tool for millennial refugees and I think Powercoders is the best example of this theory ».

(Photo: © Giada Joey Cazzola).

