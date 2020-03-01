pozza-di-fassa,-the-“beautiful-and-possible”-dolomites

Needless to go around: the Dolomites are the most beautiful mountains in the world . And for winter ski enthusiasts they are even more so. Covering just a handful of the 1200 km of slopes of the (almost) infinite area of ​​the Dolomiti Superski means being able to enjoy panoramas unique and perfect slopes. Skiing on the slopes of the area it is easy to understand why skiers from all over the world come here.

But between mythical descents, superb scenarios, 450 facilities available, tourist facilities and top-level food and wine proposals, you must also put costs into account : and when a family has to make a quote, the total cost can become important.

A quick online search for accommodation highlights a huge difference in terms of costs between beautiful, but also very expensive valleys, such as Val Gardena and Alta Badia, and Val di Fassa. In particular Pozza (now San Giovanni di Fassa – Sèn Jan, since the municipality was annexed to those of Pera di Fassa, Ronch, Meida, Monzon and Vigo di Fassa) turns out to be the door to Passo Ronda with the best value for money . We made a simple experiment to measure the significant price differences: we went to the Airbnb website and looked for an apartment for a family of 2 adults and 2 children for a week, the one that goes from 7 to 14 March, in some of the mountain resorts overlooking the Sella Ronda and we checked what the average price of all the proposals was.

The result? Here it is: the Val di Fassa Canazei has an average of 173 euros per day. Ortisei 242, Campitello 171. Penia and Alba 122, with the two cable cars available that connect it to the Buffaure area on one side and to the Belvedere on the other. Pozza di Fassa? It stands at an average of 143 euros per night.

But it is not only this that makes Pozza one of the best choices for a “beautiful and possible” skiing holiday in the Dolomites . The country is very pretty, it can give that warm mountain feeling indispensable for a self-respecting ski holiday. The houses are for the most part made of wood and stone and even the most recent constructions respect these rules, albeit with more modern lines. The main street (strada de Meida) concentrates all the activities: supermarket, bakeries, ski rentals and sports shops, butchers … There is no shortage of restaurants from the most gourmant one to the hut with local products and low prices, and not even the possibility to alternate a day of relaxation and culture dedicated to the slopes: in Pozza di Fassa there is the Ladin Museum which delves into the roots of the population of the valleys and for those who want instead a break involving the body and mind, for about 3 years the QC Terme have been open to the public, with a wide range of treatments and services. Those who can't get enough of skiing also have two night runs, on Wednesdays and Fridays from 19, 30 at 22, 00, on the Aloch slope, for the occasion perfectly illuminated.

—– HOW TO GO (IN THE WHITE WEEK)

When: As far as possible, prefer the weeks of low or medium season: it is true that the Sella Ronda (which for landscapes and glimpses we recommend following the orange route) it is almost always a crowded tour but the least number of tourists will drastically cut the waiting times for the lifts .

Sleeping: If you are at least 4 people (but there are situations for couples too), entrust yourself to one of the local sites that allow you to do targeted searches for a flat. We trusted www.fassappartamento.it : always check the distance from the lifts and if you want to stay away from the (few ) noises, which is sufficiently far from the road. Usually the owners ask for a deposit of 30% of the total amount, which for 4-6 people in the medium season is between 700 and the 1000 euros for a week. One very important thing: make sure that sheets and towels are included in the price, since sometimes they are not.

Eating: Carve out an evening in which to discover the local cuisine in a restaurant easily accessible with a short and pleasant walk: for a dinner full of ideas and ideas that remain tied as much as possible to the products at km 0 take a trip to Vecchio Mulino . You will find first choice meats and a warm welcome. If instead you are looking for a kitchen that, starting from tradition, is looking for innovation with original ideas always made with local products, try El Filò : a well-kept environment but a somewhat anonymous, but with attentive service and an organized menu cuisine, but fully customizable. You will also find many local products retailers, from the one specializing in speck to pastry shops. We advise you where to go to buy the best strudel in the area: from L Malgher!

Sport : the shops where you can rent (or buy) skis and boots: you will find several, even under the Buffaure ski lifts. Our choice fell on White Crystal for the prices, the friendliness, the updated materials and the availability to change them at any time.

Ski: For any information on routes and prices, consult the website Dolomiti Superski . Do not miss the opportunity to challenge yourself and your ski companions on the free slalom specially prepared daily in the Ciampac area. And remember that when the temperatures rise and the snow tends to ruin, at Ciampac the temperatures are always a bit more rigid, a condition that allows the slopes to keep up well until the end of the day.

Although not directly connected to the Sella Ronda , the Catinaccio area deserves a dedicated day . Enjoy its gentle blue slopes in the woods, the splendid Thoeni (a red one) that will take you down to Vigo and, if you have the courage, face the black Tomb, with its champion slope. For the break you could treat yourself to a quality lunch at the Rifugio Negritella which, being slightly isolated from the other huts, is always the most peaceful.

From the departure of the Buffaure lifts to the Belvedere, on skis, count about an hour. Follow the Orange route and enjoy the ultramodern lifts (even with heated seats!) And the beautiful slopes suitable for everyone in the Val Gardena area: snow-park, fun-park and the reassuring presence of the giant, Sassolungo … nothing. For the lunch break (which we advise you to anticipate at 12 to avoid the crowds) try the Baita Vallongia , which is located next to the departure of the chair lift Piza Pransëies , which goes up to Ciampinoi.