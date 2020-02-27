practical-instructions-for-wearing-the-bralette-(yes,-even-if-we-are-not-j.lo)

Before you start reading this article, repeat this mantra to yourself for about a minute: “nothing is impossible.” Because, apart from turning us into Jennifer Lopez, there are no limits to being / doing / wearing what you want. Lesson number 1 in view of the warm season: we can all buy a bralette, even in the absence of the following requirements: one, be less than twenty years old; two having a granite table instead of a belly and three, being one of the Hadid sisters.

We have noted that the fashion system for Spring / Summer plays out in the open.

Indeed with bare bellies. The bra claims its place on the fashion stage and is more than ever the protagonist on the catwalk and in the wardrobe of the celebs. But not as a garment lingerie , but just as a piece of clothing. Take note because we are in the era of it bra . After the it bags, he is the object of desire to have costs what costs , the most coveted article of spring 2020, even more if very designer.

Everything, remember, started last summer with Katie Holmes who calls a taxi in New York, and who wears a Khaite cashmere bra with matching cardigan instantly turned viral.

Katie Holmes with Khaite's cashmere bra. Splashnews photo.

Post Holmes, increasingly celeb have been spotted in bralette (or bra, the border here is really thin) that the parades Spring / Summer, then, have consecrated ultra trendy garments.

If for Tom Ford, Givenchy and Dolce & Gabbana (among many) it is combined with soft trousers, shorts or maxi skirts, by Michael Kors and Jason Wu he is in a combo with the blazer. Which brings us to another great trend of the summer because the only way to wear a jacket now, sir, is only with a bra. And this it's great news for those who want to show but not too much, or have a style of business woman but street style qb, or , still she is the healthy bearer of the so-called love handles.

After all, we are in the 2020 and the body positivity teaches that there are no garments suitable only and exclusively for physique du rôl e. The proof? Lizzo gives it, from which you never stop learning: the popstar already in 2018, anticipating the bralette trend, he showed himself to the flash free from any stereotype.

Lizzo in bralette, jeans and duster in 2018. Getty Photos

Now, without naturally ghettoizing on the contrary the blessed by the gene Emily Ratajkowski or who comes out of a long and sweaty r issued en forme which produced defined abs to highlight with the coolest garment of the season, it is fair to emphasize once again that bralette is not (only) for flat bellies. So, green light to our sense of style that must not be stopped by any rolls and (pre) judgments. Daring what once seemed impossible is the password, perhaps with some precautions. Like that of combine the bralette with high-waisted trousers, or with a semi-transparent top for a casual and sexy result.

In the gallery between celeb inspirations, fashion shows and shopping ideas (also lingerie, to wear inside out) , it is clear that we must make room in the wardrobe (and not in the linen drawer) for the hottest item of the season. To be exhibited with pride. Because, if once feminists burned them, today, emancipation (not only fashion) wants bras, of all shapes and fabrics, well visible on all of us.

Suit jacket & pants: when the suit is really elegant

Trench coat: classic or eccentric? This is the dilemma

I 10 fashion trend that we didn't expect from 2020 (and instead …)