praise-for-doing-nothing-while-everyone-must-necessarily-do-things

I am in the fourth week of quarantine, the second week completely isolated from the world. This morning I got up and tried to do some exercises with the app of Nike . I gave up after a quarter of an hour, on the other hand I haven't done anything for a while. No, not because of the quarantine: because I'm lazy and my ideal life is to be on the sofa, so I probably haven't moved my ass since last summer. Maybe tomorrow I'll try again. Maybe. In the meantime, however, while I was lying down trying to make a plank, I saw that there is a meter of dust under the sofa. You have to clean up, I said to myself. Okay, I'll do it later, I answered myself. So much that I care about the house I'm the only one.

In this first week in which Italy is armored at home, social networks have exploded. Every time I open Instagram I am flooded with direct notifications in progress, both public profiles – of those who make entertainment out of business, to be clear – that of personal profiles. Sometimes I click on it, mostly by mistake. Most of the time, I close the app.

I greatly appreciate the effort of those who are doing everything to make people feel close and not abandoned to themselves by organizing group activities, readings and concerts, interviews, attack plans so as not to waste even a minute of our day. It is very nice how social networks have revealed their positive side more than ever, making it manifest also to the “boomers” who have always branded IG & Co. as useless and even negative tools, where everything is characterized by superficiality. Generation Z and Millennials are demonstrating more than ever that social networks are also and above all this: a way to “make a social network”.

In short, I said, I really appreciate all those who are organizing things and who are doing them all together, to make these quarantine days productive. The fact is that, however, I like to do nothing. I like to look through the window and think of random things. I like to sit on the sofa and watch 12 hours of TV series. I like to sit on the sofa and not look at anything: a little sleep, a little having imaginary dialogues (I used to do it before, don't worry, I'm not crazy about loneliness), a little reading. I like it because I'm like this. And I like it because, in my normal life, I don't have the time to do all these things. Or, when I have it, it is always extremely risky, slipped between aperitifs, work and a tiredness that does not leave me much time to “do nothing properly”.

Do nothing, which in this case means not having commitments, not having an organized day, living time without looking at the clock and not having the faintest idea of ​​what you will do in three hours , three days or three minutes, it is a great opportunity. It is at any time, but it is even more so in this historical moment, where the world is paused (I had written by mistake pauRa: there is it is also that, but for that we can do nothing but hope with all our strength that # tuttoandràbene ) and we are free from the infamous FOMO , or Fear Of Missing Out , or anxious to lose some beautiful things that others are doing and instead we are not. There are no events, we are not missing anything, we are “authorized” to stay at home.

In a world dominated by FOMO, being able to take time to “not do” without feeling guilty for not going to the party, not going to the gym, to the exhibition, to dinner, is a great cool. Knowing that we are totally masters of our time, that we are also socially justified in “losing it” should give us a sense of liberation. And instead of thinking about filling empty spaces at all costs, we should think about enjoying this feeling. To enjoy boredom. To enjoy ourselves. Think about it: when does an opportunity like this happen to us?

Don't get me wrong: I'm not going to come and tell you what to do with your day. If you want to change the closet, put the photos in the iPhone roll in place by deleting those of your ex (I'm talking to myself here: ready Francesca can you hear me?), Do gymnastics twice a day, learn Spanish, go ahead. If this is the time you really never had to do the things you wanted to do and you can finally do it: fantastic! Do them all!

I'm just telling you that today more than ever, paradoxically, you are free. To do and not to do, without getting caught up in the digital FOMO and feeling guilty.

Enjoy these days at home, do whatever you want to do. But if you don't want to do anything, know that it's fine. If anything, you will do something when you feel like it. Or not. Maybe tomorrow. Let's see, come on.

