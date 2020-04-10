Preventative COVID-19 vaccination through BCG vaccine to be carried out for healthcare workers

BCG vaccine may offer prevention against COVID-19 and to confirm this, researchers are going to carry out a multi-center randomised controlled clinical trial of the BCG vaccine against COVID-19.

The announcement was made by professor Kathryn North AC, Director of the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute in Melbourne, Australia. WHO has already endorsed the trial.

Scientists say that they intend to build up on previous studies that have shown that BCG reduces the level of virus when people are infected with similar viruses to SARS-CoV-2. Scientists expect to see a reduction in both prevalence and severity of COVID-19 symptoms in those who receive the BCG vaccination. As many as 4000 healthcare workers from workers from hospitals around Australia will be receiving the vaccine.

Although originally developed against tuberculosis, and still given to over 130 million babies annually for that purpose, BCG also boosts humans’ ‘frontline’ immunity, training it to respond to germs with greater intensity.

The researchers hope this improved ‘innate’ immunity will provide crucial time to develop and importantly, validate, a specific anti-SARS-CoV-2 vaccine.

There are currently no vaccines or other proven preventative therapeutic interventions available to protect health care workers at the frontline exposed to the COVID19 virus.

The proposed trial is based on an existing MCRI trial, which has allowed rapid but thorough human ethics approvals, and involves sites across Australia. The first sites to be announced are The Royal Children’s Hospital and Monash Medical Centre. More sites are expected to be announced in coming days.