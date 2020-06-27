pride-2020,-no-parades-but-“pride-and-battles”

The balloons of the Rainbow Families, children, music, kisses. The desire to really be there and be grateful for it. This is what comes to my mind when I think of the Pride experiences firsthand. And a boy who was no more than 15 years old, rainbow painted on his cheeks, a hand clasped to that of his mother and the other engaged in taking pictures of every moment.

This year, in this time that is struggling to balance due to coronavirus, traditional parades from all over the world are suspended.

The battle for the rights of lgbt + people, no. “If you don't fight for the rights of someone who is deprived of it,” recalled Harvey Milk , a famous San Francisco city councilor, symbol of the movement for the rights of homosexual people, killed for his commitment in 1978, «when they hit yours, nobody will move for you. And you will find yourself alone “.

On the occasion of Global Pride on 27 June , which recalls the movements of Stonewall occurred in the night between 27 and 28 June of 1969 in New York, from all over the world they will leave online initiatives and many cities will color the main museums rainbow. Milan will do it in Palazzo Marino, the town hall.

View this post on Instagram Stefania understood at 17 years of being attracted to people regardless of their gender . It was thanks to her first love: a woman who broke her heart. But even before his orientation, in life he had to struggle because of the color of his skin. From those who called her a dirty nigger to those who constantly ironic about her having to dance well, rapping well or being the angry black woman of the situation whenever she tries to express her opinions strongly. It is above all that way of silencing her twice, as a woman and as a black woman, even in contexts that should be her friends, that convinces her to continue in her feminist, LGBT + and environmental militancy. Because “as long as politics, even of a large part of the left, is made up of straight white males, it will be very difficult to find a space of affirmation for each and every one of us”. Off-school student of Philosophy, she spent the lockdown in her university residence with 8 roommates and far from the man with whom she had just started a relationship. And it was that same “straight white male” policy that spoke of “relatives”, relegating the dimension of affectivity only to that of the family. Stefania has a family and her parents love them to such an extent that they have never clearly told them of her being queer, since they would not understand. It's the only fight he doesn't want to do. Because? “Because I'm tired of fighting with people I love.” This year our parade will miss her to death, because for her to parade is to shout to the world just this: “Let us be”, simply. This is his fight. This is his pride. #RomaPride 2020 ALWAYS, WE STRUGGLE WITH PRIDE. Check out all our claims on bit.ly/documentopolitico A post shared by Roma Pride (@romaprideofficial) on Jun 23, 2020 at 1: 05 am PDT

The 26 online marathon of the Global Pride will involve starting from 7. 30 Italian time of 27 June, Prides around the globe, with numerous events also related to the movement against racism Black Lives Matter. Those who were forced to cancel the parade, starting from New Zealand , from Australia and Japan to reach the United States at the end of the event.

View this post on Instagram “I am if you are” said Marielle Franco, but often our society ends up forgetting it by pushing us into fences and divisions. This is why we decided to create an event that celebrates the pride of being anyone, in any way, anywhere. I, Maura of @ tlon.it @stefano_guerrera will present and on stage will alternate @michimurgia, @chiaratagliaferri, @aboubakar_soum, @isentinellidimilano, @skamitaliaufficiale and many others. The event will be live from the Appio park (Rome) and streamed on the social networks of Tlon, avvocathy, Repubblica.it and on those of many of our guests: there will be workshops for children, music and DJ readings. The event is completely free but I ask you to register anyway: in this way we can be sure to adopt all the sanitation to protect you We are pride is the first of the live and together summer events of “Let's take it with philosophy” that will always have diversity at the center and inclusion #pride #pridemonth #intersectional # intersectionality #equality # let's take it with philosophy #siamopride #pride 2020 A post shared by Cathy La Torre (@avvocathy) on Jun 25, 2020 at 3: 46 am PDT

In Rome, on 28 June from 17 at the Appio park, will take shape «We are Pride» the first live event of the format «Let's take it with philosophy» , created by Piano B and Tlon. Lots of scheduled guests will dialogue with Maura Gancitano di Tlon and the lawyer and lgbt activist + Cathy La Torre . Among others, Michela Murgia and Chiara Tagliaferri, Aboubakar Soumahoro, Vladimir Luxuria, Ludovico Bessegato and Pietro Turano with Sumaya Abdel Qader will be present, for a series of talks dedicated to diversity and inclusion.

READ ALSO

Refuge, our day with those who run away from homophobia

READ ALSO

Homophobia, Pietro Turano of SKAM Italia: “When you wake up and feel different”

READ ALSO

How many freedoms are still denied in the world?