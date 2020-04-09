prince-charles-and-camilla,-wedding-anniversary:-​​the-photo-to-celebrate-15-years-of-love-(or-many-more?)

London , summer 1971. At Smith's Lawn , on the estate of Windsor , a polo match has just been staged: Prince Charles , at the time 22 enne, he finds himself in front of a beautiful country girl, Camilla Shand, who – at the suggestion of her friend Lucia Santa Cruz, ex of him – begins with a textbook sentence of the presentations: «Did you know that my great-grandmother was the lover of your great-great-grandfather?», with reference to Alice Keppel , her great-grandmother, indeed, ea Edward VII.

Hit and sunk. Real reporters tell of months of passion, although Camilla was already carrying on a love story intermittently with Andrew Parker Bowles , the British Army officer who married two years later and with whom he had two children, Tom and Laura . Carlo was forced to take a step back precisely because Camilla was already involved in this public relationship, so much so that even the queen is said to have a veto: «She is an infrequent woman ».

To be honest, the relationship between Carlo and Camilla ended in January 1973 , when the prince left for the Caribbean where he stayed eight months with the Royal Navy: « The problem is that the two were really in love and this has complicated everything “, revealed the biographer Christopher Wilson. ” Carlo and Camilla have been together forever », said instead Peter Morgan, screenwriter of« The Crown »,« by long before Diana emerged on the horizon “. Yes, because in 1977 here is Lady D , the “suitable woman”.

So in 1981 both Carlo – who in a few years will have he too two children – both Camilla are officially both married. A wedding, that of the heir to the throne, that Diana – in a historical interview – she defined “ too crowded “: it was she who later told the biographer Andrew Morton the extramarital story of her husband. Which exploded definitively when the tabloids published the scandalous text of a very private phone call between Carlo and Camila, intercepted in 1989.

In 1992 the British Prime Minister John Major announces the separation of Carlo and Diana, formalized with the divorce of 1996, one year after that of Camilla. So here they are both singles , but soon distraught by a tragedy that in August of 1997 upsets England, but not only: the sudden death of Lady D . The situation becomes particularly delicate , but Camilla remains at the side of the British prince and in 1999 their relationship goes public.

Despite the hostility of most subjects and – it is said – even of the queen : «I never read as much as in that period », said Camilla who remained locked in the house to avoid the paparazzi. Little by little, however, thanks also to Carlo's help, she managed to overturn the judgments towards her and became an important figure for the English monarchy: in fact today the tabloids incense it listing the hundreds of official appointments in which it takes part.

In the meantime, on April 9 2005 , Carlo and Camilla got married in second wedding : a civil ceremony in Windsor Guildhall , decidedly low profile, without sumptuous parties and too many guests. A bond that has continued over time , between institutional travel and family earthquakes, also overcoming the annoying gossip that recently wanted them one step away from separation and the coronavirus that kept them isolated for two weeks, in two separate wings of the castle of Balmoral .

«Sex was the founding element of this couple, who never made them stay too long away from each other 'one from the other,' wrote Robert Jobson in the biography for i 70 years of Charles. «But not only: also the passion for gardens, fox hunting, Berlioz's music. And laughing together “. For almost half a century .

READ ALSO

Carlo and Camilla, together again after isolation

READ ALSO

Harry and Meghan, the name of the new Foundation