prince-charles-coronavirus-positive,-eyes-on-queen-elizabeth

«The Queen Elizabeth is in good health ». An official statement from the court staff dismisses, for the moment, the new blacks that had thickened suddenly on the skies of London. Blame – so to speak – of the positivity of Prince Charles to the coronavirus, announced by Clarence House with an important clarification: «The heir to the throne has shown mild symptoms, while working from home in the last days “.

Actually the tabloids, learned the news, immediately reconstructed the movements of Carlo of the last two weeks, the time of incubation of the virus , and have come to the conclusion that it has participated in at least six public events, interfacing with dozens of people. “But when did the last meeting with the queen date ?” immediately asked the subjects, moving their gaze to the Windsor castle .

«The 12 March in Buckingham Palace », is the answer of Daily Mail, which then raises the alarm level around the sovereign: «He is in isolation and is following the advice of doctors “, they add from Palace . In fact, for several days she has retired in Windsor together with very few trusted collaborators , to his beloved corgi and – of course – to her husband Filippo , specially recalled from his stay in Sandringham .

A Balmoral , in Scotland, is located instead Carlo with his wife Camilla (negative test), while her son William – together with his family – moved to Anmer Hall, the house in the countryside. It is he, in these hours, the other special supervised in the United Kingdom: with his grandmother in solitary confinement and his father in quarantine, the British press has already recognized his leadership , crowning him – in fact – «king in time ».

Probably in the next week and, in full health emergency, it's up to William to put his face on it . And try to reassure everyone, just as the English monarchy trembles .

