Prince Charles is “healed”: he leaves isolation after only a week

March 30, 2020
From Clarence House they make it known that the heir to the throne, a positive result for the covid – 19 last week, he recovered: he will continue to work from home, while remaining separated from his wife Camilla so as not to risk infecting her

The United Kingdom pulls a sigh of relief. With the premier Boris Johnson quarantined after contracting the coronavirus , Prince Charles is operational : according to what is reported in a note of Clarence House , in fact, the heir to the throne is in “good health” and – after seven days from positive buffer – can therefore exit the self-isolation , as well as British government instructions.

Carlo – who had however only presented « mild symptoms »- will start working from home again, leaving only for essential needs . Currently located in Birkhall , his Scottish residence in the territory of Balmoral , together with his wife Camilla , instead found negative to the test. She will remain in isolation for others seven days , in another wing of the house, to avoid the risk of contagion .

Among the certain things of this new disease in fact, it is that the infected people can transmit it even for a period after the end of the symptoms . It is not specified whether a new tampon was made to Carlo and the result is now negative, but certainly better to avoid direct contacts with the better half: the two – to what revealed – feel however constantly and are held by good mood.

«Is worried about the situation and the keep an eye, but in general remains optimistic “, a few days ago told a insider a People , describing the Duchess of Cornwall . That during the symbolic collective applause to the national health system appeared to the window , separated precisely from Carlo. He too looked out , with an elegant suit, in fact reassuring the subjects on his health.

Now the confirmation has arrived: Prince Charles has recovered .

