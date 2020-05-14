World
Prince Charles is “the incredible gesture for Camilla” (during the honeymoon with Diana)
Royal affairs expert Richard Fitzwilliams revealed that during the honeymoon with Lady D, the prince wore twins with the double C, which recalled his name. and that of the current wife
The Prince Charles in kilt and purse, the princess Diana with a long skirt in pendant with the jacket. It was the August of 1981 , the heir to the British throne and the new wife Lady D were spending the honeymoon in the royal estate of Balmoral, in Scotland . The photos of the smiling couple, surrounded by nature, have made around the world , but perhaps – behind the scenes – the report already showed the first signs of slowing down.
According to the royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams , in fact, just during the honeymoon Carlo made a gesture for the historic companion Camilla who left Diana stone: «Incredibly the prince wore twins with the double C , to symbolize precisely the names Carlo and Camilla “, revealed by commenting on the documentary ” King and Queen in Waiting “. “He and Diana spoke very little , they had nothing in common”.
Among other things Diana, before the wedding, had discovered the tender gift by Camilla to Carlo and – according to the reporter Jenny Bond – “went on a rampage”: also in that case they were two twins i, but with the letters G and F , who stood for Gladys and Fred, the affectionate nicknames they had given each other. Despite this, the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth and the young Lady D got married, but something went wrong immediately .
«Diana was distracted by the thought of Camilla and, walking along the nave of the St. Paul's Cathedral , he saw it present among the first rows and she was shocked », says the biographer Sally Bedell Smith in the documentary « The Windsor “. «From that moment on he managed to concentrate only on the image of Camilla», during the ceremony and not only . That's why that gesture by Carlo could have had a strong impact on Diana's sensations.
That never made it a mystery to feel in a wedding « too crowded . “
