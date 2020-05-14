prince-charles-is-“the-incredible-gesture-for-camilla”-(during-the-honeymoon-with-diana)

The Prince Charles in kilt and purse, the princess Diana with a long skirt in pendant with the jacket. It was the August of 1981 , the heir to the British throne and the new wife Lady D were spending the honeymoon in the royal estate of Balmoral, in Scotland . The photos of the smiling couple, surrounded by nature, have made around the world , but perhaps – behind the scenes – the report already showed the first signs of slowing down.

According to the royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams , in fact, just during the honeymoon Carlo made a gesture for the historic companion Camilla who left Diana stone: «Incredibly the prince wore twins with the double C , to symbolize precisely the names Carlo and Camilla “, revealed by commenting on the documentary ” King and Queen in Waiting “. “He and Diana spoke very little , they had nothing in common”.

Among other things Diana, before the wedding, had discovered the tender gift by Camilla to Carlo and – according to the reporter Jenny Bond – “went on a rampage”: also in that case they were two twins i, but with the letters G and F , who stood for Gladys and Fred, the affectionate nicknames they had given each other. Despite this, the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth and the young Lady D got married, but something went wrong immediately .

«Diana was distracted by the thought of Camilla and, walking along the nave of the St. Paul's Cathedral , he saw it present among the first rows and she was shocked », says the biographer Sally Bedell Smith in the documentary « The Windsor “. «From that moment on he managed to concentrate only on the image of Camilla», during the ceremony and not only . That's why that gesture by Carlo could have had a strong impact on Diana's sensations.

That never made it a mystery to feel in a wedding « too crowded . “

