prince-charles,-the-video-message-after-being-cured-of-the-coronavirus

Prince Charles is back, and with a short speech published on the social pages of the royal family he reassured his subjects about their conditions of health, after last week Buckingham Palace had announced that the heir to the throne had contracted the coronavirus .

“Having recently gone through the process of contracting this virus, fortunately with relatively mild symptoms, I am now on the other side of the disease, although still in a condition of social distance and general isolation” , Carlo began, underlining how it was (and indeed is) a “strange, frustrating and often distressing experience”, for the impossibility of having the comfort of loved ones and friends.

«In an unprecedented and anguished moment in all our lives, my wife and I are thinking above all ac they have lost loved ones in such difficult and anomalous circumstances, and to those who have to endure disease, isolation and loneliness “.

A touching speech, during which the prince did not forget to thank all those who are on the front lines in these days to face the emergency, not only the doctors of the national health service, the underprivileged and hospital staff but also the volunteers who are taking care of those who have greater difficulties . Carlo is currently in Birkhall, his Scottish residence near Balmoral, a place always dear to the Windsor, together with Camilla, negative to the swab.

In mid-March, the prince had met Albert of Monaco, the first member of a royal family to have contracted the virus, and after confirmation, concern had also started for Elizabeth II, one of the last people met by the heir to the British throne before being diagnosed. The queen, however, is doing well, and is in solitary confinement in Windsor together with Prince Philip, a decision taken after a case among the staff of Buckingham Palace.

The son, on the other hand, was less fortunate, although, as specified immediately by palace sources, his conditions were never really worrying. “He is in good health”, , a spokesman had said, easing tensions. Natural, considering the age and power of Covid – 19, factors that cannot be underestimated. At the moment, both he and his wife have canceled all commitments to date. Health comes first.

