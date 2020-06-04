World

Prince Charles, who made history at the coronation of his mother Elizabeth

nj June 4, 2020
prince-charles,-who-made-history-at-the-coronation-of-his-mother-elizabeth
Il principe Carlo bambino, che all'incoronazione di mamma Elisabetta ha fatto la storia

Browse gallery

On Tuesday 2 June, England celebrated the first 67 years since the coronation of the queen. And, for the occasion, Buckingham Palace has disclosed hitherto private anecdotes

Tuesday June 2nd, when Queen Elizabeth II celebrated the first sixty-seven years since his coronation, Buckingham Palace has decided to disclose some anecdotes kept, so far, private. Among these, one concerns the Prince Charles , who, on the day the mother she became queen, she was just four and a half years old.

Then, the little guy saw himself delivering a handmade invitation. The cover was painted as a child could have done and, inside, hid the promise of a shared moment.

Carlo, two years older than his sister Anna, was the first infant to be invited to a coronation . And small in his formal outfit he participated, marking with his slender presence a moment that would go down in history.

On June 2 1953 , when the coronation of Elizabeth II was followed by 20 Millions of people, Charles became the first child to take part in such a ceremony.

READ ALSO

Queen Elizabeth on horseback: the first public appearance since the days of the lockdown

READ ALSO

Kate Middleton “beats” Queen Elizabeth. She is the most loved by the British

READ ALSO

Queen Elizabeth, who “already thinks of the feast for the 100 years of the prince Philip “

nj

Related Articles

April 21, 2020
4

Global Electrically Operated Tricycles Market 2020 ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST TO 2026

May 4, 2020
6

Monoblock Pump Market 2020-2024 with Growth Factors and Trends with Focusing Key players like CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, Usha International Ltd., Kirloskar Brothers Limited., Sigmafos, and More…

February 3, 2020
4

Excellent Growth of Medical Hemostatic Agents Market 2020 : Top Key Players – Ethicon, Pfizer, Baxter International, C. R. Bard, The Medicines Company, Anika Therapeutics, etc.

January 27, 2020
15

Global Indirect Procurement Outsourcing Market 2025 by Orbis Market Reports | Expected to Grow as Demand from End-Users- IBM, Accenture, GEP etc.

Close