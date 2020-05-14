prince-harry-in-los-angeles-“longs-for-his-old-life”

After the farewell to the royal family, and after moving to Canada, the prince Harry and Meghan Markle hurried and fury the suitcases to reach Los Angeles before, due to coronavirus, they closed the borders . Now the two of them, with little Archie, live in a spectacular residence of 18 millions of dollars in Beverly Hills . For the former actress – who in her hometown has mother Doria Ragland , the sue best friends and the chance to chase the dream of going back to acting – Los Angeles represents “La La Land”. Everything is different for the prince. He, as a source revealed to the American edition of Vanity Fair , “longs for his old life” . Without work, without old friends (“with whom he keeps in touch with video calls”), he feels “lost”: “It is as if his life , at the moment, be without rudder. But it will not always be so. And he knows it. ” At the moment, however, «he can't even believe everything that has happened. He cannot believe how his life has been turned upside down “.

It is not the first time that the royal watchers, after moving to California, describe Harry as a fish out of water . For example, on the day the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games , the games in honor of the veterans that Harry invented and which represent the best of his “old life”, to many the prince appeared “disoriented”. Even before Harry appeared on video, she had been the ethologist British Jane Goodall , old friend of the prince, to admit: “I heard Harry and I think he is finding his new life a little difficult right now. ”



A difficult and delicate moment which however produced an unexpected positive result. According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, Harry has returned to contact with his brother, the prince William . To the great relief of the rest of the royal family. « The father's illness brought them closer together. When Prince Charles was infected with the coronavirus (from which he recovered), the two brothers could not help less than picking up the phone and talking again. ” Then, on day of Archie's first birthday , Harry and Meghan would receive a video call of William and Kate together with their three children – George, Charlotte and Louis – eager to see the little cousin again.

Despite video calls with family and old friends, Harry feels isolated and bewildered. And real observers wonder: how long will he be able to endure new life in Hollywood? Are you starting to understand that you made a big mistake? His melancholy Will it undermine the relationship with Meghan? All questions that, at the moment, remain unanswered.

