prince-harry-returns-on-video:-«please,-look-for-the”-invisible-“»

The Invictus Games were expected to be held on the second weekend of May, in The Hague, the Netherlands. But the Coronavirus, which the world has forced into limbo, has led to the suspension of the Games. And Prince Harry , on the day when the opening ceremony of the event should have taken place, thought of showing up (re). In a video, published on Saturday evening on the Twitter profile of the Invictus Games, he returned to talk about the Games and beyond. “Our lives have changed dramatically,” began the Duke of Sussex, “The Invictus Games team is doing an extraordinary job of adapting to the present situation, and is committed to making plans for the coming year.”

Marking what would have been the Opening Ceremony for the @InvictusGamesNL, our Patron The Duke of Sussex shares his best wishes to supporters and competitors, and outlines plans this week to bring The Hague home to you: pic.twitter.com/HLRnzCk9cu – Invictus Games Foundation (@WeAreInvictus) May 9, 2020

The Invictus Games, a demonstration devised by Prince Harry to allow injured soldiers and veterans to compete, have been deferred to 2021. “And new dates will soon be announced,” explained Meghan Markle's husband, who in the minute and a half of video wanted to appeal to his audience. “I continue to hear wonderful stories of how families have been able to get together thanks to technology, but please, please look for people who have remained silent, those people who are no longer visible on the sites “, Asked Harry of England, explaining how” the resilience and experience that Invictus Games competitors have had with mental health problems can be an example for everyone we”.

