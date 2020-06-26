prince-harry-reveals-what-he-misses-from-his-old-life-(no,-it's-not-the-royal-family)

Harry of England , patron of the 2016 of the Rugby Football Union, h rugby has always loved . And even now that he lives in Los Angeles with his wife Meghan Markle and the little one Archie , the ancient passion has not abandoned him. Appearing surprisingly, along with some sports stars, in a new video posted on Instagram by the English rugby team, the prince admitted that during the lockdown he missed the matches , suspended in the United Kingdom, cause coronavirus , from 20 March: « We all lack rugby “, said Harry in the film probably shot outside the villa on the Beverly Hills where he currently lives with his wife and son.

In the video – which is part of a charity campaign organized by the national rugby team during the health crisis – the prince also said that the blockade due to the pandemic «stopped the sport but did not weaken our spirit“. Harry's fans have been pleasantly surprised by his appearance. In fact, many comments full of enthusiasm dedicated to the prince, who appears tanned and in excellent shape in the movie.

An image different from the one we had seen about a month ago, on the day the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games , the games in honor of the veterans that Harry invented and which represent the best of his “old life”. At that time the prince, who appeared for the occasion in a video, had seemed “disoriented”.

And in recent weeks the royal watchers have repeatedly described Harry, in his new American life, as a fish out of water. Claiming that without friends, without work and far from the royal family he feels “isolated and disoriented”. And who would have “ longing for his old life “. True or not, from his last words we take only one certainty: he has nostalgia for rugby .

