prince-philip-turns-99:-here's-how-he-will-celebrate-(with-queen-elizabeth)

The queen Elizabeth looks far (and beyond). On the eve of her husband's birthday, Prince Philip of Edinburgh , who 10 June will blow out 99 candles, the sovereign would already be thinking about how to celebrate the next one, in 2021 .

A hundred years, moreover, do not happen every day (and they are not for everyone), but in the lockdown weeks The Queen would have planned also his diamond Jubilee, which will fall in 2022. Elizabeth is not a woman one step at a time, better to go ahead and always have everything under control, important celebrations in the first place, also to recover what was lost in the 2020 via of the Covid emergency – 19, which led to the cancellation of many public ceremonies, including the Trooping The Color, traditional parade for his birthday, and the family reunion scheduled for 99 years of her husband.

Filippo, born prince of Greece and Denmark, born on a table in the kitchen of Villa Mon Repos, in Corfu, the summer residence of his parents, Andrea di Grecia and Alice di Battenberg, is in house isolation in Windsor from the end of February with his wife, and no special celebrations are scheduled on the occasion of the important birthday. On the public front it would have been like this even in normal circumstances: Filippo retired in August 2017, after a life always alongside his wife, but the family is another thing, and everyone will miss finding himself around him. The celebrations, this year, will be «Very modest», as imposed by the same duke, even if on British tabloids there are those who joke about it, I imagine seeing him sneak from some window looking for an open pub serving alcohol.

Filippo actually hates his birthday and has always lived it in a very taciturn way. «He hates confusion», we read on Daily Mail, and while in the past the 10 June has always been the protagonist of some garden parties at Buckingham Palace, this time the lockdown will play in his favor, making him spend a quiet day, very similar to his character. No party in Windsor, in short, but as also happened for the 94 years of the sovereign, there are video calls via Zoom with the other members of the family, who are all isolated in other residences. Kate Middleton, William and their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, are in the countryside, at Anmer Hall, Carlo and Camilla in Scotland. « I miss my father », the Crown Prince confessed recently, thinking of his father's birthday. Harry and Meghan, on the other hand, will make a video call from Los Angeles with their son Archie. From everyone, of course, public greetings will also arrive, via social media, as is now the practice on the occasion of birthdays and anniversaries, as well as from Buckingham Palace, although this, underlines the Daily Mail, will depend a lot on the duke's mood.

In recent years, aside from public life, Filippo has made headlines especially because of age-related ailments, from a hip operation, suffered in 2018, to a preventive hospitalization in December 2019, then resolved for the best. He hasn't seen him in public for some time, but who knows him well ensures that he couldn't be better. “The secret is that he does everything he did before, only more slowly,” Lady Myra Butter recently told Daily Mail , 95 years, which with Philip has in common the relationship with Tsar Nicholas I of Russia: «He has an incredibly active mind, he is so interested in things. “ The age that advances, in short, at the Windsor house, is only on paper and the genes do the rest. Hoping that in 2021 children and grandchildren can make some noise around the centenary duke. Mood permitting, of course.

