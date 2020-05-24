prince-william-and-the-fear-of-becoming-a-father-(thinking-of-mom-diana)

Becoming a father was one of the most difficult and fearful moments in the life of Prince William . He himself tells it in the documentary, Football, Prince William and our Mental Health , Football, Prince William and our mental health.

The Duke of Cambridge explained in the film that the BBC will air 28 May that the birth of the three children, George, Charlotte and Louis changed his existence and who worked a lot mentally together with his wife Kate. «The birth of my children was the most exciting and at the same time most frightening moment of my life».

In the documentary, the prince talks to ex-player Marvin Sordell, who suffered from depression and grew up without his father. Impossible for William not to return to the memory of mother Diana and her untimely death in 1997 .

Becoming a father, said the footballer to William, “was the hardest thing in my quote because I grew up without a father and the emotions of that moment were devastating”. The same as experienced by the prince. “I think the emotions pour on you all together when there was a traumatic event in life, in your case not having a father as a child and in mine the death of my mother when I was very young e. Emotions that I thought dormant and that came out of nowhere “.

In the documentary there are the stories of many well-known players and many tell the difficulties faced in managing emotions. It is part of the campaign Heads Up supported by the Duke of Cambridge, who is president of the British Football Association, and his wife. The goal of the meeting with the football teams is to make people understand that mental health is as important as physical health.

