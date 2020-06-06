prince-william-and-volunteer-(incognito)-psychological-support

«I have to share with you a little secret : I am also on the volunteer platform “Shout 85258” “. The Prince William abandons the nickname and comes out of the closet : at the end of the « Volunteering Week 2020 », the week which celebrates the work of volunteers in many countries, the heir to the throne takes advantage of a video conference to reveal his direct contribution to a charitable association .

During the tiring lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus emergency , William in fact actively participated to a helpline which, thanks to a service of instant messaging , has provided a psychological support to thousands of people in crisis. The Duke of Cambridge – remembers the official profile – followed the training course together with over 2000 volunteers, before starting to write.

On the other hand, it was William and his wife Kate Middleton who launched in 2019, through the their foundation, the project «Shout 85258 », a «crisis text line» available 24 hours on 24, every day of the year . A number to which, according to the data provided , young children , with depressive pathologies, panic attacks, ) anxiety disorders and even suicidal instincts.

The volunteer's task is to reassure the user , to encourage him to find practical solutions with the help of family members or specialized structures , and for more urgent cases a «Active Rescue », A team that arrives on the spot. A noble activity that fits perfectly in William's character attitudes , always in first place line to help people in difficulty.

During the pandemic it seemed he had even offered to return to pilot the ambulance , but for the needs of the crown it was preferable that he managed the affairs from his residence in the countryside, in Norfolk . There, between computer and smartphone, he was still able to give his psychological support to the community: who knows how many, without knowing it, chatted with the future king .

