Prince William, “angry” with Harry because he left the family
The heir to the throne and his brother would have started talking to each other again, but with difficulty. It doesn't go down to William that Harry left the UK in full Covid emergency – 19. The virus also affected Father Carlo, who is on the mend, and the whole royal family is isolated, far from London
It will still take some time for the clear sky to return between William of England and brother Harry. Never been so far, and not only for geographical reasons, the princes had taken different paths in the turbulent days of the so-called Megxit, even if it seems that everything had started earlier, with the minor's decision to marry Markle in a short time. Today they would be trying to mend their relationship, albeit in small steps. Harry would have spoken a lot in the past few weeks with his family of origin, including William.
As a glue, Father Carlo's disease, positive for Coronavirus and now on the mend. “They talk to each other, but it's a little embarrassing,” a source close to the Windsor house revealed to the magazine Us Weekley, but the past has little to do with it. William is angry with his brother for leaving the UK on such delicate days. “He is hurt that Harry is not in London to support his family during the Covid pandemic – 19. “
A decision, that of the Sussex, which materialized in a difficult context. “As in every family they have ups and downs right now,” continued the insider, stressing how Harry was very bad when he learned that his father had been infected. « He is happy to be with his family but he feels helpless, isolated in the middle of nowhere “, an insider had revealed to the Daily Mail when the news of Charles's infection had become public knowledge.
Meanwhile, with Meghan and her son Archie, Harry has left Vancouver to move to Los Angeles, even further away from the origins and world in which (and for whom) he grew up. Canada is a Commonwealth state, a bond, albeit subtle, was still there, California is the furthest away from London you can imagine. Harry would like to live in the same area where Lady Diana apparently dreamed of moving when the two children were old and independent enough. A wife undermined by the press to be protected, a home away from London, a new life on the trail of her mother. The past, perhaps, is still too much alive to really turn the page.
