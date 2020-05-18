prince-william,-between-inheritance-and-duchies:-history-of-a-heritage-(constantly-growing)

Digit a seven zeros. According to the site Celebrity Net Worth , the Prince William would have a equity which is around 40 million euros . The American version of Cosmopolitan therefore sought to reconstruct the fortune of the heir to the British throne and found that – between inheritance and duchies – its wealth is destined to growing exponentially up to the coronation.

Think that the first conspicuous entry in the speakers of the prince arrived thanks to her great-grandmother , the mother of the Queen Elizabeth : it was she who put about 19 million euros in a fund for his great-grandchildren . According to The Guardian , reached the 21 years William and Harry shared the first 6 million , but not in equal parts: the second child a little more, as a form of compensation .

At 40 years will divide another 8 million, while the remaining 6 million will go to the cousins ​​, further back in the succession. In the “ economic history ” of the two brothers then enters the legacy of mother Diana , after the tragic accident '97: second Forbes , about ten million have arrived to William and Harry . From 2008, i.e. from 25 years, they also began to perceive about 450 thousand euros of annual dividends.

Money with which William is not forced to pay himself most of the expenses , including travel: as « working royal » in fact, it benefits from the Sovereign Grant , a public contribution with which the royal family pays management fees . But how much is the Prince's fortune destined to grow? Establishing it is not simple although, as a note Cosmpolitan , there are on the horizon two fundamental stages .

The first – when dad Carlo becomes king – provides the succession at the helm of the Duchy of Cornwall , which «produces on average higher revenues ai 20 million euros per year ». The second step will come with the coronation: to date, in fact, the Parliament recognizes a salary per year of approximately 100 million euros to the sovereign, who has a personal assets of over 500 millions, i.e. separated from the crown.

Real estate properties are therefore not considered , the jewels, the farms, the works of art and so on. In short, it is not convenient for William to get to do the math .

