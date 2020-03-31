prince-william-wants-to-return-to-being-an-ambulance-pilot-for-the-coronavirus-emergency

In 2014 Prince William , after leaving the Royal Air Force, entered service as pilot of rescue helicopters for the East Anglian Air Ambulance . And Buckingham Palace had made it known that he was “extremely motivated”: “He sees this commitment as a true form of public service: helping people in times of greatest difficulty “. William worked for four years from Cambridge airport, day and night, mainly as a rapid aid in road accidents. Then in July 2017, because of the increasingly pressing real commitments that he had been forced to take on to raise the elderly grandmother queen Elizabeth II , reluctantly left the ambulances: « I hang my pilot suit on the nail », he explained, «proud to have served with an extraordinary team of people, who every day has saved lives “.

Now that his country like the rest of the world is fighting against the coronavirus emergency , the prince, to return to saving lives, would be ready to put on the uniform . The 37-year-old reported that, according to the British press, in early March when he and a wife Kate Middleton visited a National Health Service call center in Croydon, south of London. “William seriously considered returning to work as an air ambulance pilot to help during this pandemic,” a source told Sun . “ He knows that the whole country is doing its part, he wants to be useful too “.

A wish that honors him, but that could be unachievable. The grandmother queen could deny him permission . Because the second heir to the throne, at this moment, for the crown is more important than ever : the father, Charles of England is just cured of coronavirus; brother Harry , after leaving the royal family, retired to private life in California with his wife Meghan Markle and the little boy Archie ; uncle Andrea di York was ousted from public life because of his involvement in the Epstein scandal. « The presence of a strong and healthy prince », said the source to the Sun , « at this moment it is fundamental for the monarchy ». It is therefore difficult that William will fulfill his dream of flying again. For now, together with Kate and the three little princes George, Charlotte and Louis, she remains in solitary confinement in her country estate , Anmer Hall. Awaiting instructions.

