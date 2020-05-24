princess-alexandra,-great-supporter-of-elizabeth-ii,-and-the-other-gossip-of-the-week

Weekend, time to go through the gossip and the most exciting stories of the past week together, what will have happened in the lives of the stars in the last seven days? From the announcement of the first pregnancy of Rooney Mara, who is expecting a child from her partner Joaquin Phoenix, to the popularity (increasingly growing) of Kate Middleton and William of England, the future of the British crown, from the birth of the first daughter of Alena Seredova and Alessandro Nasi, Vivienne Charlotte, at the divorce between Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox, who arrives after 10 years together and three children, until second wedding anniversary of Harry of England and Meghan Markle, “forgotten” by the royal family.

Everything you have perhaps lost.

Princess Alexandra, the (almost) unknown royal who has always supported Elizabeth II

First cousin of the queen, 83 years, the princess has always been at the side of Her Majesty, but in the in recent years it has become increasingly discreet, also due to advancing age. Still, no one has forgotten his sumptuous wedding broadcast live on TV and the constant humanitarian commitment, returned to the limelight during the Covid emergency – 19.



READ THE STORY

Browse gallery

Alessandro Del Piero hospitalized in Los Angeles

The former footballer, who now lives in the United States with his family, has published a social photo that portrays him in a hospital room. For Pinturicchio no Covid alarm – 19, but a kidney stone. “I still don't believe how a little 3mm thing can hurt so much,” he said.

READ THE STORY

Browse gallery

Dead Gregory Tyree Boyce, actor of «Twilight», was 30 years

The actor, who in the saga based on Stephanie Meyer's films played Tyler Crowley, was found dead at his home in Las Vegas. After the success he had left the cinema and was about to open a restaurant. The causes of death have not yet been disclosed.

READ THE STORY



Browse gallery