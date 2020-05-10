princess-anna,-her-second-(invisible)-husband-and-the-loves-of-youth

He has been married to Princess Anne of England since 1992 . Yet in 28 years, we have barely heard of him: the vice admiral Timothy Laurence , 65 years, five less than his wife. Laurence had been at the center of a scandal in 1989 , when some member of the palace staff stole letters he wrote to the princess while still married to Mark Phillips and sold them to the press. But after the very reserved wedding – only 30 guests arrived in a church near Balmoral, the only one that also accepts the divorced – the life of the vice admiral of modest origins has not changed almost at all.

Timothy did not obtain noble titles, he continued to walk to his office at the Ministry of Defense, and almost never seen on official occasions.

With Timothy the only female daughter of Elizabeth II found stability. But in his youth , even if it was not the «man eater» painted from the third season of the series The Crown, broke many hearts . When she was a girl, she had many suitors, including the aristocrat Brian Alexander and the king Charles Gustav of Sweden . But the princess-horsewoman has always had a soft spot for the “plebeians”. After the riding champion Richard Meade , with whom he had a long relationship, during the Olympic Games in Mexico, in the 1972, met the future (first) husband: the captain of the Queen's Dragons Regiment Mark Phillips . The common passion for horses united them instantly. The 14 November 1973 Anna and Mark were on the altar of Westminster Abbey to exchange their wedding vows in front of 500 millions of spectators, glued to the TV for the first royal wedding of one of the Queen's children.

According to the gossip, the wedding was not happy for long. It was said that Mark constantly betrayed the august consort. And it was probably true, given that after giving birth Peter (born in 1977) and Zara (1981), Anna discovered that the husband also had a secret daughter , conceived with a New Zealand girl when he was already married to her . It was on 1985. Four years later the couple announced the separation. And Anna, with the official divorce in 1992, became the first of the Windsor brothers to give scandal by breaking their marriage .

It seems that in that period the princess tried to fill the void with a very complicated relationship. While her brother Carlo cheated on Diana with Camilla , she laced up a short secret relationship with Andrew Parker Bowles , the husband of Camilla with which he is said to have had a youthful flirtation before marriage. If it really happened, it didn't last long. In 1992 Anna was married again. This time it was Timothy Laurence. At Buckingham Palace, the gossip has always supported, the vice admiral never went genius to anyone . Not even to the British press, which has long called it “the kept royal” . Anna and her discreet consort went straight on their way: after living in the tranquility of Gatcombe Park they settled in an apartment in the royal palace of St James . And the holidays spend them sailing in the Scottish waters on their sailing yacht Ballochbuie . As far away from the spotlight as possible. How they like it.

READ ALSO

Anna, the royal princess with a “sharp tongue”

READ ALSO

Princess Anna, who doesn't even stop with Coronavirus

READ ALSO

The friends you don't expect: Princess Anna and Camilla of Cornwall