prisons,-fortresses-and-lighthouses:-abandoned-places-transformed-by-design

They seemed destined to disappear, but today they are the protagonists. Winning interpreters of social regeneration and engine of sustainable development: they are the places long forgotten, who for a gray period of their past risked abandonment and lose their identity, but who today, thanks to the initiative of designers , architecture firms and far-sighted entrepreneurs, have found a new life, becoming virtuous symbol of rebirth social, cultural, economic and tourist.

Fortresses, lighthouses, former prisons and former hospitals: places with an important – and sometimes painful – past that were about to crumble in the face of the neglect of time. Important pieces of culture almost sent to oblivion of memories, which met those who have known to transform weaknesses into opportunities , now attracting many visitors ready to immerse themselves in their history.

Yes because even if their intended use has changed – the fort has turned into a luxe hotel, the industrial oven in recreational artistic space, the gold mine in restaurant typical, the old slaughterhouse in designer B&B etc. – their past often remains present in the form of stylistic and architectural elements that have been deliberately kept as such.

The purpose of the design, in these cases, is not to distort, distort, transform a structure with an important historical value, as much as that of enhance what remains, reinterpreting it according to stylistic codes that harmonize well with the intended use and modern architectural trends.

In the gallery above the transformed structures where to experience the rebirth of forgotten places.

