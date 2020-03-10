prisons-in-revolt,-antigone:-«all-this-could-be-prevented»

Seven prisoners died and protests in twenty-seven prisons (police union data), including Palermo, Modena, Rome and Milan. The restrictions imposed on detention facilities following the spread of the coronavirus triggered violent demonstrations from North to South . They do not accept having no contact of any kind with families and ask to be protected by the covid – 19, especially with measures that limit overcrowding.

«Unfortunately we were easy prophets, all this could have been prevented», explains Susanna Marietti , national coordinator of Antigone on the phone ), an association that has been working since 1991 on the promotion of rights and guarantees in the penal and penitentiary system.

«Now the first appeal we make is to the prisoners: we ask them to return to calm and immediately stop any violent form of protest because violence is never a legitimate tool for achieve their goals ». The evasions were also different, such as from the prison in Foggia, where there were more than fifty in all the escaped prisoners, mostly blocked shortly after by the police.

«An increasing tension within a strenuous place like prison was already sensing since 22 last February, the date of the first formal provision of the penitentiary administration department in connection with the spread of coronavirus infections. The detained population experienced a further restriction of their spaces of freedom which are already restricted by the very nature of the concept of imprisonment “. Following the decree published by the government on the night between Saturday and Sunday, talks with family members inside prisons were until 22 March , replaced with video calls via Skype and phone calls. But protests to ask for security from contagion, have joined with those relating to conditions within the institutes.

«In an environment where information arrives partial and fragmented compared to what we have outside and in a situation where contact with the external world is already reduced , is suddenly almost canceled , it is obvious that it is necessary to explain what is happening on the one hand, and on the other it is necessary to take measures to ensure that the increase in isolation from the outside world affects only those limitations that are really necessary to prevent the spread of the infection “.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Justice Bonafede explained that “a task force” is working at the Ministry for constant contact between the administration, the prison police, directors of prisons and guarantors of prisoners in order to monitor the situation given the emergency Coronavirus. “The highest safe channel against the virus is remote communication,” says Marietti. « An urgent measure could be taken, for example, for the liberalization of telephone calls , as we have been asking for for a few days, twenty minutes a day of telephone calls and the tension would have eased. We ourselves were overwhelmed with phone calls from family members who wanted to know how their relatives were in prison and were unable to hear. We are not talking about 61 thousand ruthless people, the prisoners know that we must all fight the coronavirus together and they would cooperate “.

Finally, dialogue to appease fear and anger. “We suggest maximum transparency from the institution. At a time like this, directors, educators, policemen should go down to the sections and go talk to the inmates, explain the situation and say “we are doing everything to liberalize the liberalizable”, which does not mean everyone at home “.

Antigone suggests all those deflationary measures that can appease protests and make prisoners feel safe . “It means decreasing the flow of entry, or for example transforming semi-freedom into a trial assignment to social services, prize permits, two-week licenses as they are doing in Naples. All people who are sick, should go to their home because they are in danger of life, for those who have a residual sentence of a few months they could be expected to be detained at home. Small measures that would have an immediate result “.

