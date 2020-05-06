protective-visors-or-coronavirus-masks?-here-is-the-comparison

As for practicality it seems that the visors win hands down on the masks, but there are still no certainties on their effectiveness in containing the virus if used alone

(photo: Getty Images)

And if instead of the masks we used some visors to protect us from coronavirus ? The proposal, published in the scientific journal Jama and which is circulating in these hours, comes from a University of Iowa team, which highlights the possible pros of using this different personal protective equipment among the population not involved in the work . Easily washable , reusable , perhaps even more comfortable to wear, these screens in plastic covering from forehead to under the chin , even behind the ears , could really be a ' alternative valid, even if still to be done specific studies to ascertain the degree of protection provided .

Masks

That by now masks have become useful equipment for going out at home it is clear to everyone and all over the world, so much so that now even the US CDCs recommend its use to citizens. But the problem with their supply is not overcome, especially for surgical masks disposable , what someone calls altruistic , because they avoid people – and we discovered that you can be infected without knowing it – from spreading viral particles. Will there be enough for everyone always , as long as we need it?

Admitted and not granted that the production chains can guarantee the needs, looking only at Italy, how many millions would be used per day? A cost also environmental (yes, because once removed they should end up directly in the unsorted waste) that cannot be avoided keep in consideration.

Let's pretend that the future of the planet matters little or nothing, the masks, trivially, are uncomfortable : they are not so easy to wear and this can give rise to continuous remodeling to settle them better on the face, exposing to greater risks of exposure to the virus; oppress and many complain difficulty in breathing when wearing them; limit communications because they hide the movements of the lips (we also think of the deaf people how many more difficulties they might face to interact with others), expressions, and even talking and making yourself understood is more complicated. Drinking , eating and smoking (this would be a positive side for health) are not covered.

Protective visors

All this could be resolved with the use of face shield , of clear plastic visors . We have often seen them worn by healthcare personnel, over masks, but they could also be a valid tool for ordinary citizens .

They are of easy production (there are companies that already they make others that can be converted without problems, and then there are 3D printers) and they are reusable for a indefinite time because they are easy to clean , water and soap or simple disinfectants are enough. They completely repair the face , including the eyes which are another possible way of accessing the virus, and prevent you from accidentally touching your face . They leave you a little freer to breathe and speak and let you see your mouth and facial expressions.

The visors would seem, in short, the ideal solution, but – specified the authors of the proposal on Jama – there is still no data to ascertain its effectiveness on the containment of this new coronavirus. There is no certainty about their ability to contain a sneeze or a cough and the risk that results from this if a person is infected. However, there are simulation studies on influenza viruses : the visors would reduce the exposure to the pathogen through large droplets ( droplet ) of 96% at a distance of approximately 46 centimeters and of the 92% at a distance of about 15 cm. However, the effectiveness is not maintained for the aerosols.

Getting results quickly through randomized trials is always difficult, the scientists conclude, but we could estimate the effectiveness of the visors more quickly by exploiting existing mathematical models .