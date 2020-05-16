protest-from-parents-of-disabled-students,-forgotten-by-school

Distance education is complex for everyone, but for disabled students it is often impossible. The families of students with disabilities took to the streets to protest against a situation they call unsustainable. “We are not invisible,” they say, but they are heard after the schools closed due to the coronavirus emergency.

Their children, like the others, have been at home for more than two months, but, unlike the others, they need continuous assistance which for now has only come from their parents.

Many of these cannot work and often cannot manage disabilities which can also lead to episodes of violence or self-harm. “Not all parents are capable of being educators,” Dire Barbara Binazzi, vice president of the social promotion association Didi ad astra, explained to the agency, “We want the rights of our children to be recognized. We ask for home support, either in a safe environment with a support teacher or with a specialized assistant, in a one-to-one relationship “.

The protocol signed between trade unions and institutions does not work for them because “it obliges parents to be present at home during education. So what is our relief if we have to stay at home with the educators? ». It is rather “an important reduction of our rights”.

A pilot project has started in Emilia-Romagna. In Fiorenzuola, disabled pupils return to school. Four classrooms were made available following a project that had started at home. The educators already went to the students' homes, all aged up to 14 years, to follow them in support activities. Where this is not possible due to lack of space, the school has arrived.

