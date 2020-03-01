World

Prozac + bassist and singer Elisabetta Imelio dies

nj March 1, 2020
Prozac + bassist and singer, who sang Acid Acid, was only 44. Elisabetta Imelio died on the night between Saturday 29 February and Sunday 1 March 2020 at the Cro di Aviano, near Pordenone. The breast cancer she had been fighting for years had not stopped her: she had spoken about it openly in the song La fine chemo , sung with artist friends such as Jovanotti, Lo Stato Sociale, Manuel Agnelli, Tre Allegri Ragazzi Morti, Samuel, Elisa, Meg and Pierpaolo Capovilla. Before dying, Elizabeth had wanted to marry her partner Francesco Isidoro , with whom she had a son.

