pulsee-in-the-city-starts-from-electric-mobility

Restart (also) from sustainability. Pulsee , the full digital energy company of Axpo Italia, after the establishment of the bonus of 500 euro required by the Relaunch Decree to purchase bikes, scooters and segways, signed a partnership to promote travel green and individual with Zig Zag , the zero emission Scooter Sharing service present in Rome and Milan, and from this month also in Turin.

Under the agreement, Pulsee customers will receive a discount of over 20% on the Zig Zag rates for 12 months. A direct response to the moment we are living, in which the protection of health becomes a priority during daily journeys, and also an effective action to curb pollution. In fact, full electric mopeds represent an excellent solution to satisfy the need for individual mobility, ensuring in parallel a correct social distancing, especially at this time when the public service is unable to support normal flows of travelers having to respect the safety distances. individuals on their own means of transport.

« Supporting and investing in the protection of the environment and health is a duty towards everyone , and this should be a universally acceptable value. The current health crisis has highlighted this need, as it has underlined and accelerated the push for digitalization of the country. Pulsee is the spokesperson for all these values ​​in the energy sector, where it offers green, completely digital and tailor-made solutions both to better and punctually respond to new consumer needs and to optimize consumption and expenses for the supply of light and gas. . The scooter sharing started with Zig Zag is part of this new scenario, because it represents an additional easy and immediate tool for safe, eco-sustainable and shared mobility and this is precisely why we wanted to encourage. With this partnership, we have also made available part of the fleet available free of charge to all Axpo employees in the Genoa, Milan and Rome offices for the duration of the agreement “, he explains Simone Demarchi, CEO of Axpo Italia SpA .

«Ever since the first scooter we put on the road, our goal has always been to guarantee individual mobility and help improve the lifestyle of the individual and the community. The agreement signed with Pulsee that we have chosen as a partner also goes in this direction because the common purpose is to guarantee a service that is in step with the times and respectful of the environment, especially in this period “, they declare Emanuele Grazioli and Diego Rocca, founders of Zig Zag Scooter Sharing.

