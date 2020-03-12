pulsee,-the-supply-of-gas-and-light-arrives-digitally

The energy company that debuted in Italy last October is betting on customization and flexibility of services: a paradigm to be applied forcefully also to the world of energy

Thanks to digitization we have changed our approach in many areas of everyday life: difficult, now, give up the convenience of online banking or the chance to buy goods and services with a simple click. Digital is not only the way we do things but also why we do it: more speed, more personalization of services, more flexibility. An attitude that can also include commodities such as electricity or gas, as demonstrated by Pulsee . Axpo Italia's full digital energy company speaks to all those who want a new approach to indispensable supplies in everyday life.

There is a generation that thinks digitally about work, in their free time and wants to do it at home too: no paper bills with incomprehensible contents, more simplicity in activating services and, in general, more sustainability to create less impact with consumption. With this approach, Pulsee offers to new customers who will choose its offer entirely digitally . All the various activation options (for example a new connection or a supplier change) can be managed online, specifying which services you need (electricity, gas or both). The supply can be activated by mobile phone or PC, in simple steps. Via app, however, you can control everything that happens once you become a customer and therefore you will never need to print anything. Just like other services that we use daily, the app will be the digital ecosystem with which to control consumption but also change offers, change payment methods, activate additional services or send self-readings. With the same app it will be possible to control and manage multiple properties. The digital approach, on the payment front, also allows you to use Google Pay or Apple Pay.

Until 31 March 2020, there is an additional incentive to get to know the new player better: thanks to the offer ZeroVentiquattro Luce + Ga s, Pulsee offers a refund for the first two bills up to a maximum of fifty euros per single bill.

But digital also means sharing, an approach that has called into question some cultural cornerstones. Owning the car is no longer a dogma as it is not working alone, at your desk: sharing, for example the workstations as in co-working, is also the way to contaminate knowledge and vocations. And if energy has always been a shared asset, for example when more tenants live together, Pulsee has decided to facilitate an old and burning problem with his digital touch: the division of costs .

Never again quarrel thanks to the option Cost Sharing that allows the division of the bill, up to five roommates. Users who share consumption can indicate the percentage on which to divide the per capita costs, also taking into consideration some parameters, such as the time of use for example: Pulsee will then send the individual amount to be paid by mail to individual users. Cost Sharing also shows that, for a utility, it is increasingly important to offer services that intercept the needs of the time. The sharing of energy and the management of related costs becomes even more relevant in a season in which people share work spaces with more flexibility (different professionals in the same study, for example) and new co-housing phenomena are emerging (people young people with elderly people, single parents, etc.)

But the emphasis on personalization and flexibility is not the only one that drives the Pulsee offer: in a world where the environmental theme is increasingly central, the need for users to better understand the impacts of individual consumption, as well as supply chain dynamics. Pulsee customers will be able to request, at the time of activation, but also subsequently, to subscribe to services that certify, for example, the origin of their energy, guaranteeing that they come from renewable sources or which eliminate emissions thanks to the carbon-free mode. .

If the user wishes to select the type of source that gives rise to his own renewable energy (biomass, wind, solar), he can do so thanks to MyGreen Energy, the option that allows you to “adopt a plant” and to obtain the certification certifying the green origin of the energy consumed and produced according to the chosen technology.

Same goes for gas; the one coming from biogas production plants is certified thanks to MyGreen Energy – Gas Certification : each user, with only one euro more per month , at the end of the year, can see that the gas consumed comes from a “renewable source”. With Zero Carbon Footprint, sustainability is more closely connected to responsible behavior, aimed precisely at eliminating emissions. On the basis of consumption, Pulsee will estimate emissions and purchase Co2 certificates, to support European level projects.

Keeping up with the changes is the goal for every player who wants to stay on the market in a phase where the old paradigms are jumping and new ones are emerging. An even more stimulating challenge for an energy actor like Pulsee who is born digital. Being digital does not mean looking distant and invisible to users but on the contrary, being able to do more and better in a consumer focused perspective .